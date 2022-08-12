Hanwood and Leeton have been fined, with two players suspended following an investigation of their controversial clash on June 19, which was abandoned.
Football Wagga president Paul Galloway confirmed that both Leeton and Hanwood had been issued fines this week for participating in a melee following an injury to Hanwood player Anthony Agresta.
Suspensions imposed on the two players are yet to be released to the public.
Galloway said that the organisation was disappointed in the events that occurred at Hanwood Oval.
"It certainly isn't something that we want to be a part of this game and we don't normally see as a part of this game," Galloway said.
"Up until a point we do agree that the clubs did the best they could to handle the situation, but sometimes in these cases there are a few individuals who take things a bit too far."
Galloway also was adamant that there needed to be a widespread change of attitude in regards to the ways that referees are treated across the whole of the competition.
He wants a focus on having higher standards of themselves in regards to the treatment of officials.
"The treatment of referees and the respect of referees must be held to the highest standard that you can in sport," he said.
"I think in this situation and also in a number of situations that have happened in Football Wagga this season, the lack of respect for officials is really something that causes problems that shouldn't be a part of the game.
"A lot of volunteers end up having to spend the majority of their time sorting out those issues and to me that's a real issue that the sport needs to focus on."
Galloway added that the issue is not new, but was hopeful that in light of the incident that changes would begin to happen.
"It starts from people like me making statements like this," he said.
"But is also starts from coaches, when they coach their team to be respectful on the opposition but also be respectful of the officials.
"There is also a responsibility on players when they play the game that they take responsibility for their actions on the field.
"But that they also respect the decision of officials on the field and that they understand officials are there to allow them to play the game."
Hanwood president Dom Schrippa said they accepted their sanctions that were handed to them from Football Wagga and now they wanted to focus solely on the remainder of the football season.
"The process was followed by Football Wagga, we got issued sanctions and we accepted those sanctions," Schrippa said.
"We want to let our football do the talking."
Leeton counterpart Rod Harrison was contacted by The Daily Advertiser for comment.
