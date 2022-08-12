Milestone win one to savour for Richardson

He spent plenty of time in the nervous '90s, but Adam Richardson was relieved to finally score his 500th driving win at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
The Leeton reinsman moved to 498 wins midway through June but struggled to get over the hurdle.
Advertisement
However Charlotte Caslick was able to produce the goods.
Richardson was relieved to finally get there.
"It was good," Richardson said.
"It's done now. It came up quick and the wins just disappeared for a while but it is good to get it and now we can just look forward."
Richardson has now driven Charlotte Caslick to both of her two career wins.
READ MORE
After seven straight seconds last year, and two more for good measure before winning her first race, the five-year-old is not one to win out of turn.
She hadn't been placed in her next five starts since breaking her maiden status in June.
However Richardson went in pretty confident after talking with West Wyalong trainer Peter Birks.
"On paper it was her race today," he said.
"Pete was quite confident she would run a good race, he gave her a couple of weeks between runs and said she was jumping out of her skin so we were quite confident."
Meanwhile Goulburn trainer-driver Brad Hewitt was the only multiple winner on the day.
He scored a race-to-race double with Our Lady Lara and Escape Artist.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.