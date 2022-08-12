Sean Ellis will defy medical advice as he looks to provide Barellan with a parting gift - their first taste of Farrer League finals football in over three decades
Ellis had been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a knee complaint, but was a surprise addition to the Two Blues' line-up to take on North Wagga in the final round of the season on Saturday.
Barellan not only needs to upset the fourth-placed Saints but also needs Charles Sturt University and Northern Jets to fail to get the better of their higher ranked opponents to move back into fifth.
Injured coach Alex Lawder believes the return of Ellis will be a huge boost for the side.
"He's sore but I've been talking to him a lot and he's finishing up his time at Barellan so it's his decision to play through pain and we thought why not," Lawder said.
"A lot of the guys walk taller just by having him in the team, and that's not because he's a little midget.
"It's a bit of a morale booster and even if he's not kicking goals he's typically taking the best defender and they've got to put some time into him even if he is injured."
Ellis has had a big impact after linking with the Two Blues for the 2018.
He's been a part of their last five seasons, although one was lost to COVID, but 2022 will be his last.
It's part of the reason why the 34-year-old is determined to have one last game at Barellan Recreation Ground.
"I'm just going to strap it up and she'll be right," Ellis said.
"I'll get through it as it is going to be my last game at Barellan even if we do win.
"There's the chance we can win and play finals for the first time and that would just be amazing."
Ellis has travelled from Canberra throughout his time at the club.
With three children at home he knows it is time to call it quits, but has loved being part of the Two Blues.
"It's getting harder and harder, my body is getting older and older, and it's definitely been hard this year but it is Barellan," he said.
"I love going out there to the community. I don't know how they put it all together to get a team, it's pretty amazing what they do."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
