Farrer League teams - round 18

Saturday 2.10pm at Ariah Park
NORTHERN JETS
B: M Tidd, M Doyle, J Bray
HB: B Johnstone, N Tiyce, J Avis
C: H Grinter, J Harper, H Roscarel
HF: T Roscarel, C Bell, J Avis
F: H Gaynor, M Wallis, N Doyle
Foll: L Jones, S Fisher, J Fisher
Int: S Clemson, J Griffin, B McKinnon
EAST WAGGA-KOORINGAL
B: H Nelson, T Garner, S Burge
HB: N Scott, W Thomas, H Leddin
C: H Northey, K Rowbotham, R Bourne
HF: L Cuthbert, K North Flanigan, J Turner
F: N Sedgwick, J Boumann, B Argus
Foll: J Lenisaurua, J Piercy, H Fitzsimmons
Int: (from) J Beets, T McLachlan, D Smallwood, N Baker
Saturday 2.10pm at Barellan Recreation Ground
BARELLAN
B: D Campbell, K Stockton, J Whyte
HB: M Hawker, M Irvin, L Killalea
C: H McKenzie, E Cody, D Schmetzer
HF: J Hillman, R Conlan, S Bourchier
F: S Ellis, J McCabe, R Irvin
Foll: L Irvin, M Irvin, B Cleaver
Int: J Mickan, J Brittliff, W Maguire
NORTH WAGGA
B: S Longmore, L Johnston, I Crouch
HB: B Alexander, K Hanlon, X Lyons
C: S Keith, W Hurst, B Clarke
HF: J Thompson, T Nejman, B Keith
F: E Winter, N Dennis, K Hamblin
Foll: J Flood, K Flack, C Winter
Int: L Mauger, J Kerr, M Thomas
In: S Longmore, W Hurst
Out: C Watt, Z Delaney
Saturday 2.10pm at Langtry Oval
MARRAR
B: C Graetz, L Gray, F Jenkins
HB: J Reynolds, H Reynolds, J Hedington
C: Z Lewis, C O'Donnell, W Keogh
HF: T Lawler, L James, S Emery
F: N Cooper, Z Walgers, B Toy
Foll: N Molkentin, J Jenkins, J Moye
Int: M Stibbard, J Hoey, J O'Callaghan
In: H Reynolds, Z Lewis, T Lawler, J Moye, M Stibbard
Out: R Gordon, C Gardner, C Bourke, D O'Reilly, C Walker
TEMORA
B: L McKelvie, R Hubbard, C Stacey
HB: K Shae, P Walker, R Grant
C: L Sinclair, I Reardon, B Moye
HF: C Boyton, D Leary, T Shae
F: R Krause, A McRae, J Bowditch
Foll: J Cullen, N Stimson, J Morton
Int: A Cockfield, E Oliver, S Gerhard
Saturday 2.10pm at Peter Hastie Oval
CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY
B: J McCulloch, N Myers, D Kennedy
HB: C Watt, D Rogers, S Barrow
C: S Marsden, W Archibald, B Browning
HF: J Raves, M Findlay, J Collingridge
F: J Steele, J Ladd, A Wallace
Foll: A Dickins, L Moore, L Holmes
Int: J McKay, C Humphries, L Baker
Emg: S Severin, S Holgate
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK
B: W Adams, C Cool, M Cummins
HB: A Ridley, T Fellows, L Lupton
C: D Cummins, R Budd, J Prestage
HF: J Cool, D Biermann, T Hannam
F: H White, S Williams, T Post
Foll: N Budd, J Hancock, C Diessel
Int: (from) S Wolter, J Roberts, M Clark-Kell, D Pieper, M Stephenson, C Terlich, T Collins
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
