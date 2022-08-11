THE F word is off limits at Charles Sturt University this week as the Bushpigs focus purely on the task at hand - The Rock-Yerong Creek.
The Bushpigs put themselves in the box seat in the race for fifth spot last Saturday with a spirited victory over North Wagga.
It put them four percentage points ahead of sixth-placed Northern Jets, who host East Wagga-Kooringal at Ariah Park on Saturday.
Barellan are only two points behind and not out of the hunt either as they try to grab fifth with a win over North Wagga.
All this but finals isn't being spoken about at Peter Hastie Oval.
"We haven't even spoken about finals. All we've concentrated on this week is bringing an effort similar to the one we brought last week against North Wagga," Cohalan said.
"The message is this week, let's control what we can control and come out against The Rock and give 100 per cent effort for four quarters and if it's good enough, we'll see where it leaves us at the end of the game.
"You can't worry about things that are out of your control.
"We were with The Rock for three quarters last time and were disappointed that we didn't get closer there and we think that we can match it with them so we're looking forward to the opportunity to play against a quality opponent in the final home and away round of the year."
The Magpies prevailed by 19 points when the two teams last met so CSU will back themselves to at least be competitive again, this time at home.
CSU will be without Harry Turner due to concussion, while fellow small forward Harry Wakefield is unavailable. Jordyn McCulloch comes back in.
"We'd much prefer to have them, they are our two best small forwards and Turns is our best pressure player on the ground so it's not ideal but we've been managing and it gives other people opportunity," Cohalan said.
"We haven't made a big deal about it this year but we have had a lot of unavailability and injury that we've experienced through the year but we're a big believer in the depth within our club and the old philosophy, lose a soldier, replace a solider so we've stuck with that.
"Looking at the team earlier today, it's definitely been an interesting year, we've gone through 38 players and from what I believe would be our absolute best 21 for this Saturday, there would be six or seven guys who unfortunately just won't be available for one reason or another."
While finals are not a discussion point this week, Cohalan believes it would be a fantastic reward for his group.
"I think it would be huge for the club. I don't know the exact stats but it would be something like two years out of the last 12 or 13 that they've made finals," he said.
"We started the journey two years ago together with a big turnover when I took over the coaching reins, last year was not an experiment but we'll see how we go because we didn't know much about each other. They didn't know much about me, I didn't know much about them and we sort of built a few foundations last year and this year finals were always the aim.
"It's been a difficult year with injuries and a few other things that have happened but regardless of what happens on Saturday I'm 100 per cent proud of the boys and the effort they have put in pretty much since November.
"We were one of the first clubs to start pre-season training in November, we've worked hard and all I want from Saturday, to be honest, is that we walk off the ground at the end of the four quarters and that we've given 100 per cent for four quarters.
"If that's good enough to see us in finals well that's massive for the club but if it's not, while it's disappointing, they won't have lost any admirers because there has been a lot of adversity within the group and what's happened and I really think they've responded to every challenge that's been put down and they've already won the admiration of a lot of people within our club."
