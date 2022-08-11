The Daily Advertiser

Charles Sturt University coach Travis Cohalan has not been talking finals as the Bushpigs look to hang on to fifth spot

MM
By Matt Malone
August 11 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOCUSED: Charles Sturt University coach Travis Cohalan (right) does not want any talk of finals at the club this week. Picture: Les Smith

THE F word is off limits at Charles Sturt University this week as the Bushpigs focus purely on the task at hand - The Rock-Yerong Creek.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.