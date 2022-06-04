The Rock-Yerong Creek proved they have learnt lessons from the past by holding firm for a 19-point win over Charles Sturt University on Saturday.
The Magpies led by 19 points at three-quarter-time and have blown similar leads on three occasions this season.
There was not to be a fourth on Saturday as the Magpies closed the game out for a 11.7 (73) to 8.6 (54) win at Victoria Park.
In what shaped as a big game for both clubs, the win elevated the Magpies into third spot at the half-way mark of the home and away season.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken was pleased to see his team show that they've learnt from three tough losses earlier in the year.
"For us to sustain that in the last quarter and play that footy, it was really pleasing," Aiken said.
"We played to the way we should have done it against Barellan, Temora and East Wagga. They're the three games where we shot ourselves in the foot a bit but it shows that we've learnt from it."
Joey Hancock produced one of his best games in Magpies colours with a three-goal effort from the midfield earning him best-on-ground honours.
Todd Hannam, Riley Budd, Ted Fellows and Aiden Ridley were others to shine in what Aiken described as one of the Magpies' best wins.
"It was actually a really good win," he said.
"We played some really smart footy today, to be honest, in the conditions. The boys played to the game plan and they sustained it. It was one of our better four quarters of footy.
"We had some guys play under a bit of duress but they showed character and they played for each other. I've seen us do it before but today was the best I've seen them, to be honest.
"Without blowing them out of the water, I'd safely say we had their measure and it was one of our better ones.
"It was a good character-building win and it was probably what was needed by us to give a few of our guys the confidence they deserve to be there, or are good enough to be there."
Adding merit to the win, full-forward James Roberts was a late withdrawal to due to illness, while co-captain Mitch Stephenson suffered a leg injury in the opening term and played no further part.
Will Adams kicked three goals, headlining a new-look forward-line for TRYC.
Andrew Dickin was best for CSU, kicking three goals while rotating between ruck and forward, while Jeff Ladd also booted three for the visitors.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 2.3 6.3 10.5 11.7 (73)
CSU Bushpigs 2.1 6.2 7.4 8.6 (54)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: J.Hancock 3, W.Adams 3, J.Burkinshaw 1, T.Hannam 1, C.de Brueys-Diessel 1, T.Collins 1, R.Budd 1; CSU Bushpigs: A.Dickins 3, J.Ladd 3, H.Wakefield 1, S.Barrow 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies Seniors: T.Hannam, R.Budd, E.Fellows, J.Hancock, N.Budd, W.Adams; CSU Bushpigs: A.Dickins, N.Myers, D.Rogers, S.Holgate, L.Holmes, L.Moore
