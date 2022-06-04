The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

East Wagga-Kooringal lift when it matters to enjoy 14-point win over gallant Northern Jets outfit

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 4 2022 - 8:39am, first published 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QUICK HANDS: East Wagga-Kooringal's Ize Collins fires off a handball past Northern Jets' Nathan Tiyce in the Farrer League game at Gumly Oval on Saturday. Picture: Les Smith

East Wagga-Kooringal overcame a stern challenge from Northern Jets to stretch their winning streak to five games at Gumly Oval on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.