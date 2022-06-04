East Wagga-Kooringal overcame a stern challenge from Northern Jets to stretch their winning streak to five games at Gumly Oval on Saturday.
The game was in the balance with only five points in it at three-quarter-time but it was the Hawks that lifted when it mattered on their way to a 8.6 (54) to 5.10 (40) victory.
It was an ugly win, in a scrappy contest, but the manner did not worry the Hawks camp as they reach the halfway mark of the home and away season with only percentage separating them from top spot.
EWK coach Matt Hard was proud of the way his team found a way to get over the line on a big day for the club.
"A very important win," Hard described it as.
"We had to dig deep. Injuries are never an excuse and we're not going to make that an excuse but we had to dig deep.
"It wasn't on our terms all day today but just really happy with the way the boys, they just keep fighting and that's a really good trait that we're learning. That's a few in a row now .
"There were times there today where (the Jets) seemed to be full of run and we were lagging behind a little bit but we just stayed in the game and created enough opportunities to kick a winning score.
"Overall, I'm rapt that we're going into the bye, we get a nice rest, which should be good. It's a good win, we'll take it."
Jarrod Turner (three goals) and Ryan Bourne (two goals) ensured the Hawks went into half-time with a 10-point lead as they combined to kick the home team's five first-half goals.
Northern Jets young gun Charlie McCormack snapped the only goal of a dour third-term to put the vistiors within five-points heading into the change.
EWK's premiership teams of 1972 and 1982, who were holding their reunion on the day, got behind the Hawks at three-quarter-time and it showed early in the last term.
Brocke Argus snapped the first goal, then two Jeremy Piercy goals, either side of some bad Jets misses, set the Hawks up for an important win.
The bad news was a suspected ACL injury to young Hawks defender Max Tiernan, who was badly injured midway through the second quarter.
Hard said the Hawks will wait for an official diagnosis, but were shattered to lose him.
"Max has been unbelievable for us this year," Hard said.
"He's shown maturity beyond his years and whether it's a month or the rest of the year, it will be a massive loss for us."
Jarrad Boumann, Nathan Scott and Jeremiah Lenisaurua were all late withdrawals for the Hawks adding merit to the win.
In an even team effort, the likes of Turner, Piercy, Luke Cuthbert and Kade Rowbotham were among the Hawks best.
For the Jets, Jack Fisher, Charlie McCormack and Nathan Tiyce tried hard all day.
Hard said he is happy to turn the halfway mark where they are, with six wins, one loss and a draw.
"Absolutely, you'll take that every day of the week," he said.
"It's a tight competition so we go in, have a nice rest and we'll try and consolidate and work on and try and keep improving I guess."
Hard hopes he will get a number of players back for the top-of-the-table clash against Marrar in two weeks time.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 2.2 5.3 5.5 8.6 (54)
Northern Jets 1.3 3.5 4.6 5.10 (40)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: J.Turner 3, J.Piercy 2, R.Bourne 2, B.Argus 1; Northern Jets: A.Flagg 2, M.Wallis 1, C.Bell 1, C.Mccormack 1
BEST: EWK Hawks: B.Argus, J.Turner, H.Fitzsimmons, K.Rowbotham, K.North-flanagan, J.Piercy; Northern Jets: N.Tiyce, C.Mccormack, J.Harper, J.Fisher, H.Grinter
