Awesome foursome adds to strong run for Painting

Jackson Painting had low expectations heading into the big 10-race card at Riverina Paceway.
Coming off his first group one victory at the track last time out, he definitely exceeded after driving four winners on the card.
Advertisement
He kicked things off in the opening affair for Victorian trainer Peter Romero while the other three were all on horses trained by his uncle David Kennedy.
"I was really surprised actually," Painting said.
"I thought I could probably only get one winner for the day but everything just panned out.
"It was really good."
Even then Painting wasn't super confident Howyabintwistin would handle the 2270 metres.
However the three-year-old filly powered away from her rivals to make it three straight wins.
"I just wasn't too sure how she would handle the 2200 but she did it really well," he said.
"She was my best drive on paper and the other three were all a bit of a surprise.
"I thought Tiger Lou could win but was just drawn bad and needed luck but her class got her there in the end."
READ MORE
It was an impressive debut for the former New Zealand pacer, who is owned by Painting's wife Prue, after drawing the inside of the second row.
However after settling three back along the pegs, she rocketed home.
Painting hopes there's plenty more to come.
"I really like her actually and she's been working really well at home," he said.
"I was very happy she got the result."
The third of Kennedy's winners was another mare as Speed Of Sound made it two straight for the Euroley combination.
Advertisement
She pulled hard over the longer trip, but still had enough in reserve.
Painting was impressed with her fight up the straight.
"That's just her and she loves to be up on the bit and charging along," he said.
"You just have to go with her and not fight her too much. It's a bit of a happy medium there for her but she went really good, going 55 for the long trip and did all the work out in front.
"She still had the tenacity to hold her off late so I'm rapt."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.