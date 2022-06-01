ON THE PACE: Training centre feedback closing soon

Coolamon could be home to a new harness racing training centre with Harness Racing NSW exploring industry interest.
As part of HRNSW's strategic plan, a training centre in the region has been in the pipeline for some time, however interest from Coolamon Shire Council has opened another opportunity.
While Wagga had been touted as the location coinciding with the creation of Riverina Paceway, HRNSW chief executive John Dumensy wants to explore the viability of alternate locations.
"There has been no change of plan but we've been approached by Coolamon Shire Council to see if there is interest," Dumesny said.
"Now we're reaching out to participants."
Coolamon's track has recently undergone plenty of work to the stabling area as well as the car park and entrance but Dumesny revealed there have also been discussions with Wagga City Council about the training centre.
"Coolamon is where the approach came from, with a very proactive council there, and that's not say to Wagga council aren't proactive as we've had discussions with them as well," he said.
"However Coolamon Shire have come to the table and said this is what we would like to see.
"We said we would reach out to our participants in the Riverina and see if they have an appetite."
As part of their due diligence, HRNSW is seeking the opinion of trainers in the region with a survey open for comment until Saturday.
It comes after the creation of the training centre at Menangle while Bathurst's is currently in the works.
Dumesny believes having a training centre gives participants an alternative to establishing their own facilities.
"It gives ready access to a track and facilities that are built rather than a cost of participants to put together an establishment," he said.
"It's not to detract from the very good operation there is at Leeton and a bit of an operation that there is at Albury as well."
****
FIRE Fox added to a successful night for Riverina participants at Menangle on Saturday.
Adding to Defiant's group one victory and Braedos Lad success, the Michael Boots-owned five-year-old made it three wins on the trot, and four from five Australian starts, for former Young trainer Jason Grimson.
****
A NUMBER of Riverina owners tasted success twice with Baker Creek at Albion Park last week.
Formerly trained by Ellen Bartley, the mare won on Tuesday before backing it up in the mares qualifier on Saturday night.
****
HEAVENS Hurricane is the best draw of the Riverina hopefuls in the Menangle Country Series Final on Saturday night.
The second emergency, who has already gained a run, will start from barrier three for Junee trainer-driver Bayley Duck.
Majoress Jujon has drawn five for David and Blake Micallef while Weona Branach will start from seven after winning her heat for Chris Hughes and Blake Jones.
****
TODD Prest tasted success with Alice On The Beach after making the trip to Shepparton on Wednesday night.
Coming off four placings, the mare was able to breakthrough for her first victory since August.
Driven by Mark Pitt, the mare set a new best time of 1:57.5 on her way to picking up a Vicbred bonus.
****
YOUNG will hold its postponed meeting on Thursday night.
Originally the club was set to race on Tuesday before the wet weather intervened.
However the meeting was moved with the first of eight races at 6.05pm.
It comes after West Wyalong lost their meeting set down for Friday due to the state of the track.
****
WAGGA will return to action on Friday after recent upgrades to the parade ring.
The club will hold a bumper 10-race card on Friday with the first at 12.27pm.
Riverina Paceway also races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
