Ag College lose touch with top four after losing points

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
June 3 2022 - 8:30am
Ag College have been stripped of four points after Nick Greenberg was unregistered for their win over Waratahs.

Ag College's final hopes have suddenly become a lot harder after they were stripped of their win over Waratahs for playing an unregistered player.

