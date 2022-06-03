Ag College lose touch with top four after losing points

Ag College's final hopes have suddenly become a lot harder after they were stripped of their win over Waratahs for playing an unregistered player.
Nick Greenberg, who had been registering weekly, had not gone through the full process to be eligible to play in the clash at Beres Ellwood Oval last month.
Greenberg scored two of their three tries in the 15-7 win.
Given the serious implications of what can arise if an unregistered player is injured in a game, Southern Inland rugby manager Jack Heffernan wanted to take a strong chance.
"With major injuries to unregistered players in other zones it's a major concern across the country at the moment," Heffernan said.
"Particularly with insurance."
It makes Ag College's clash with Albury at Beres Ellwood Oval all the more important.
Aggies had been one point behind the fourth-placed Steamers before they were stripped of four competition points.
Bonus points now make up the difference with Ag College just taking one so far this season.
Coach Tom Lamond remains confident the university club, who have only lost twice this season, can respond with the second half of the season approaching.
"It was definitely a stuff up on our behalf, and it's just going to make it a bit harder but we are pretty confident we can grab one of the top three or four spots," Lamond said.
Getting the better of the Steamers will be an important first step to returning to the top four.
Having five-eighth Anthony Taylor back will be a big boost after he missed the 24-14 loss to Griffith on Saturday.
"Having AT (Taylor) back in the mix will be really good for us," Lamond said.
"Sam Carwardine did do a good job but we were just missing AT's direction. He's just been so good for us this year."
Lamond is also looking for a better start from Aggies after conceding the first three tries in their loss to Griffith.
He thought they were flat early, coming off the bye after a breakthrough win over Waratahs, and that's one thing he's really looking to address.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
