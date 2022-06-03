The Daily Advertiser

Wagga softball talents chosen in Australian squads

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 3 2022 - 4:49am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GREEN AND GOLD: Wagga softballers Ava Weir, Alex Maiden, Austin Gooden and Todd Maiden have been chosen in Australian squads. Picture: Les Smith

TODD Maiden had even more reason to celebrate his 18th birthday after he was one of four Wagga softballers named in Australian junior representative squads on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.