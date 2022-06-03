TODD Maiden had even more reason to celebrate his 18th birthday after he was one of four Wagga softballers named in Australian junior representative squads on Monday.
Maiden (under 18 men), sister Alex (under 16 girls), Austin Gooden (under 16 boys) and Ava Weir (under-14 boys) were all selected in 30-player squads following impressive performances at recent national championships.
The Maidens play for ACT to ease travel commitments for the family, and Todd said his selection made his official graduation to adulthood on Monday more memorable.
"It was a pretty good birthday present actually when the squad was released," he said.
"I've gone to a few tournaments, but it's the first time I've got that reward. It's always a goal but it's really a surprise when you look at it (squad), and I'm one of two from my team (ACT) to get picked for the next level."
Alex played in the under-16 and under-18 championships, and was named batter of the carnival in the latter.
"That was a bit of shock. I just did what what the coach asked me to do every time and it was a reward," she said.
"I think there might be a couple of (Australian) camps and I'm really excited for the opportunity."
Gooden was selected after he was named player of the final for NSW in a 10-1 rout of arch rivals Queensland.
"I scored the first run and hit a three-run home run later. We're rivals, so it was a tough game," he said.
"I made the Aussie Diamonds squad last year in the under-14s, so it's good to be there again (in under-16s)."
Weir played for NSW Country Sliders in the under-14 national championships in Canberra.
"I didn't really expect to (be picked), but it was good to have my name read out," she said.
