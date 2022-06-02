The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Junee's voice of rugby league, commentator Ray 'Rabs' Warren, retires as part of rugby league folklore

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 2 2022 - 5:05am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HONOURED: Ray Warren with young Leeton footballer Kody Collins at Junee in 2011. Picture: Declan Rurenga

"That's not a try, that's a miracle!"

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.