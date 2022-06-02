"That's not a try, that's a miracle!"
Utter these seven words to most rugby league fans and they can instantly tell you what game this iconic snippet of Ray Warren commentary refers to.
I remember game one of the 1994 State of Origin series like it was yesterday. Growing up in central Queensland, my older brother and a 13-year-old me watched on, almost resigned to the fact the Maroons were about to be 1-0 down in the series.
Trailing by two, Mark Coyne finished off a 70-metre play which featured nine passes and eight different Queensland players.
My brother and I went berserk, jumping on the couch yelling and screaming, which was quickly followed by our dad telling us to shut up in no uncertain terms from his bedroom.
Is it the most iconic line of commentary uttered in rugby league's modern era? If not, it's at least in the conversation.
Ray hung up his headset after 55 years in the commentary box, a career which began on radio at Young, on Wednesday. The fact one of the hallmark moments in the game will forever be linked by one of the greatest bits of commentary from the greatest commentator ever is fitting.
'Rabs' is arguably famous person to hail from Junee the past few decades. Even people who don't know what a Steeden is recognises his voice when they hear it.
Junee mayor Neil Smith said Warren, along with Canberra Raiders great Laurie Daley, has helped put Junee on the map.
Warren would fondly reflect on his time growing up in the town regularly during his commentary for Channel Nine.
As his fame grew, he never forget where he came from and Junee mayor, Neil Smith, said he's one of the poster boys for chasing your dreams, despite not having the advantages of growing up in the city.
"Australia is the land of opportunity and he represents that beautifully," Smith said.
"Ray came from very humble beginnings, a bit like Laurie Daley.
"The old story goes he used to sit out the front of the old Retravision store, when they had the old black and white televisions on display, and he would ghost call a football game or a race. Or he'd go to the trotting track or football fields, sit in a gum tree and call the match or the trots.
"We puff our chests out with pride when we get a mention (in commentary). It's really nice."
A statue of Warren was unveiled at Junee in 2011, and it was there that Smith got a first hand account of a man universally admired.
"When it came time for the statue to be unveiled it became obvious to me what a great gentleman he is," Smith said.
"He's very self-deprecating, he's got a lot of personal traits that make you warm to him, but he's also a a very generous person.
"He's one of nature's gentlemen and he does came back to town on a regular basis."
Warren was also well known for commentating big swimming events, especially the Olympics, which increased his fame globally.
"Unlike Laurie he crosses a number of sports. I can't think of anyone else who would be more famous," Smith said.
I might be biased, but as a Raiders fans Warren's call of fellow Junee favourite son Daley's try in Canberra's 1994 grand final win also sticks out in the memory.
"(David) Furner it is now, gets the pass away to Daley who capitalise, runs through the gap, over the 30, support is coming, Daley, he won't need it. Daley! He scores!. Daley puts it down!"
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
