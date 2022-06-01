'Frustrating' Blues look for chance to get back to full strength

Tumut are looking to use three straight weekends off the field to get their stuttering season back on track.
The Blues have won just two of their first six games to start the season, their worst record since winning the wooden spoon in 2016, after falling to a 16-12 loss to Temora at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Co-coach Lachlan Bristow was left frustrated by their performance against the unbeaten Dragons.
"It was very frustrating. One of the most frustrating games I've been involved in," Bristow said.
"They didn't really throw much at us but we just shot ourselves in the foot numerous times with errors, execution and poor defence.
"There's just the same guys throwing their hands up to do all the tough stuff."
Bristow didn't want to think what would have happened if Jed and Adam Pearce hadn't got through plenty of work through the middle against the Dragons.
The Blues have the bye this weekend, followed by the general bye for the June long weekend and then they were drawn to face Junee.
Bristow hopes the break will allow them time to get some players back to fitness.
Co-coach Zac Masters is eyeing off a return from a broken thumb when they host Kangaroos at Twickenham on June 25.
The Country representative has missed losses to Gundagai, Young and Temora, as well as a win over Southcity, after requiring surgery on the problem picked up in their loss to Brothers.
Dean Bristow also hasn't played since their 20-0 loss to Gundagai while five-eighth Jacob Toppin, who has played just one full game this season, was out on Saturday after re-aggravating a hamstring injury at training last week.
Josh Webb also missed the loss to Temora.
"We're really looking forward to the break, but we're very disappointed we couldn't win going into the byes," Bristow said.
"It's been a really unsettled start to the year with injuries and reshuffles.
"There has been so many key changes each game and it's making it really hard for ourselves to gel and find some combinations.
"Obviously there's some key players out, which hurts as well, and there's a bit of inexperience there so we're really looking forward to the three weeks off."
Tumut were on top of the ladder before the season was called off last year but struggled to replace some key departures.
Jed Pearce has been massive after making a late return this season, and he also missed their 32-20 loss to Young.
The Blues put 20 straight points on the Cherrypickers and the club believes that shows they can compete against the best teams.
"Hopefully we can get some troops on the paddock in the back end of the year and we can stick together as I really feel we have a strong 17 who can stick it to the best teams in the comp," Bristow said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
