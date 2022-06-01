The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

'Frustrating' Blues look for chance to get back to full strength

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
June 1 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG IMPACT: Jed Pearce has been an important contributor after making a late return for Tumut this season.

Tumut are looking to use three straight weekends off the field to get their stuttering season back on track.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.