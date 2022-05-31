NSW Origin legend Steve 'Blocker' Roach believes Liam Martin now has the belief he belongs in the State of Origin realm, and said his uncompromising style is tailor made to make an impact off the bench.
After playing in all three games in his debut series last year, the Temora product has again retained his spot on the interchange for next week's series opener in Sydney.
The 25-year-old has become a key piece in Penrith's line-up and played an instrumental role in their grand final win against South Sydney last year.
He in averaging nearly 30 tackles and 100 metres per game for the ladder-leading Panthers and beat the likes of Jake Trbojevic and Tyson Frizell to keep his place in the 17.
Roach said back rower Martin's bull at a gate approach, plus his ability to play in the middle, makes him an ideal impact player.
"He played Origin last year and I like how he's no nonsense. He just goes about his business and does his work," he said.
"I loves the way he runs those holes, he's always ready to cop a whack if needs and he's tough and uncompromising. He's a typical type of Origin blokes you want in your team.
"He's a sensational player and it doesn't matter who he's playing against or whether they're a big name, he's really consistent week in and week out.
"That's what you want from your guys off the bench, you don't want them to come in and dip their toes in the water, you want them to go at 100 miles an hour."
Roach said having two grand final appearances and three Origins under his belt will ensure Martin is well placed to deliver his best this series.
"It's a lot of confidence. you get a lot of belief out of playing in those big games," Roach said
"Winning that Origin series would have helped, then winning a grand final would have helped even more.
"Freddy (coach Brad Fittler) has done a great job the last couple of years and they're hard to beat."
Roach said having five Panthers teammates in the squad, especially playmakers Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai, and middle linkman Isaah Yeo makes Martin's ascent to Origin easier.
"I commentated the game (for Fox Sports) last week where they (Penrith) played the team coming third (North Queensland) and they won 22-0," he said.
"They've got so many options and throw so many different shapes at you.
"These good attacking sides can sometimes think 'oh well we can let a couple of tries in', but they're ruthless in defence as well. You don't see it that often and they're a great side.
"I suppose he (Martin) is the perfect fit for the Panthers. They've got all these flashy players, and every good side I played in had a good mix in their pack."
