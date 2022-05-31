The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Roach lauds Martin as 'typical type of bloke you want in your Origin team'

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
May 31 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEGEND BACKING: Steve 'Blocker' Roach says Liam Martin is ideally equipped to make an impact off the bench for NSW. Picture: Getty Images

NSW Origin legend Steve 'Blocker' Roach believes Liam Martin now has the belief he belongs in the State of Origin realm, and said his uncompromising style is tailor made to make an impact off the bench.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.