Kangaroos bounce back in a big way

Kangaroos added another loop in their rollercoaster of a season.
The Wagga side has had a couple of ups and downs so far, but were in great touch as they demolished Gundagai at Anzac Park on Saturday.
Jessica O'Neill bagged a hat-trick while Molly Antone crossed for a double in the 50-4 victory.
It was a big turnaround for the Wagga side, who were beaten 46-0 by Temora and 16-12 by Junee in their last two outings.
Meanwhile Tumut proved they can be competitive against the top teams in their return to the competition despite falling short against Temora to fall to their second loss of the season.
The Dragons bounced back from their lone loss to Brothers last week with a 20-10 win over the Blues at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Temora quickly jumped out to a 14-0 lead at half-time but Tumut fought back to win the second half.
Then on Sunday, Southcity just missed out on their first win of the season after slipping to a narrow loss to Young at Harris Park.
In by far their best performance of the season, goal kicking was all that denied the Bulls from a breakthrough.
Both teams scored two tries but Mollie Hogan's lone conversion was just enough for the Cherrypickers to score a 10-8 victory.
Meanwhile Albury bounced back from their loss to Temora to take a 40-12 win over Junee on Sunday.
Jaxan Blackhall scored a hat-trick in the win as the Thunder moved into third on the ladder.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
