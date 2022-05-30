Ag College adds to winning run with tight victory

Ag College pulled off their biggest win of the season as they continue their impressive rise up the ladder.
The Wagga side have only been beaten once this season after coming away from a tough trip to Griffith with five points.
Advertisement
Goal kicking was the difference in the end as Jess Ryan converted three of their four tries to take a 26-24 victory.
Ag College went into the clash at Exies Oval undermanned on Saturday, and then picked up injuries to Elle Burnett and Sophie Janota however coach Matt Gould was thrilled with how they toughed it out.
"They are a good bunch of girls who are really doing well," Gould said.
"Griffith are always a tough nut to crack, especially at home, but the girls were a bit fitter and more physical on the day even playing down numbers. There were a few injuries on the day but they really dug in."
READ MORE
Ag College started well, crossing for the opening two tries, before Griffith stormed back into the contest.
The Blacks hit the front before Aggies responded with the next two.
Former Ag College player Amelia Lolotonga then crossed late but the conversion attempt sailed wide as Aggies held on for a tight win.
The loss was Griffith's second for the season but they still sit ahead of Ag College, who have lost just once, due to bonus points.
They picked up two on the weekend to sit two points ahead of their Wagga rivals.
Ag College are in third, one point clear of Waratahs who took a 55-0 victory over winless Leeton at Conolly Rugby Complex.
Tarnayar Hinch crossed for four tries in the big win while Andrea Noldin crossed for a hat-trick.
CSU are unbeaten on top of the ladder after a 30-7 win over Albury at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
The Reddies are the only team to get the better of Aggies so far.
CSU scored a 32-5 win over Ag College in round four but Gould has been impressed with how the team continues to build.
"They are building up every week and just have to keep humble and keep working on our game," he said.
Advertisement
Now Gould is looking for that to continue when they tackle Albury at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday meanwhile Waratahs and CSU will face off.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.