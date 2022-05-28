Griffith snapped their three-game losing run to ensure they hold onto second spot approaching the halfway point of the season.
In the process the Blacks ended a four-game winning run of Ag College with a 24-14 win at Exies Oval on Saturday.
It's been over a month since the Blacks came out on top and coach Chris McGregor was thrilled they finally started well.
"It was a really important win and the boys knew we had to turn up," McGregor said. "It was probably our best first half of football we've had all year.
"I'm really proud of all of them with our defence in particular as Aggies are a good attacking side and they really threw the ball around but we defended really well for the whole 80 minutes."
After a couple of early penalty goal misses from Ag College, Griffith soon jumped out to a 12-0 lead.
Dan Bozic scored to make it 17-0 leading into half-time.
Ag College got one back but Griffith were able to respond.
Coming off tight losses to Waratahs and CSU before the bye, the Blacks finished seven points short of unbeaten Wagga City last week.
However McGregor thought they played a lot smarter this time around.
"Every week we've started slow so we knew we had to work hard in the first half and were able to do that," he said.
"It led to it carrying on.
"There's no excuses as we knew we had to be better but last week against City we should have won that game if we were smart with the way we played footy, against 'Tahs we had a lot out and against Reddies we had a lot more out."
Ag College will now look to respond to their first loss since round one when they host Albury at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Griffith's next game is also against Albury but they don't play again until June 18.
Meanwhile Waratahs hit back from successive losses to run riot against Leeton.
The Phantoms had forfeited their last two games and struggled to compete against the Wagga side.
Rob Selosse scored five tries in the 93-12 win at Conolly Rugby Complex.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
