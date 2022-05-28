THEY may be unbeaten, but for the second time in three weeks Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong stood up after being challenged strongly in a 9.16 (70) to 8.6 (54) win over Turvey Park at Maher Oval on Saturday.
The Bulldogs got to within just eight points late in the final quarter, but the Lions held firm to find the sealer and improve to 7-0 to start their campaign.
Corey Baxter was outstanding for Turvey Park with five goals, but George Alexander (three goals) and Kai Watts (two) found enough up forward for GGGM to prevail.
Just two weeks ago the Lions had to come back from 19 points down against Collingullie-Glenfield Park to keep their perfect record intact.
Coach Sam Martyn was happy with how his side has stepped up under pressure after taking the best punches from their rivals again.
"It was a tricky day for us. I'm proud of the effort we provided," Martyn said.
"They (Bulldogs) played a really good brand of footy, and played it on their terms for a lot of it. It was a good challenge for us and we were able to overcome it.
"There was a few times throughout the game where they had ascendancy and it made us rise to the occasion and try and produce our best footy, which we were able to do in patches.
"Credit goes to Turvey with the way they played. They move it really quickly when they force a turnover and their pressure increased. They had a few players out as well."
With Jacob Olsson unavailable, skipper Ben Walsh shouldered much of the ruck duties and held his own, while Josh Walsh kept Turvey Park's key forward Andrew Emery goalless.
Kirk Mahon was also a standout for the Lions down half-back while Baxter, Will O'Connor and Callum Dooley impressed for the hosts.
"We have a newfound appreciation for having Olsson and (fellow ruck option Daniel) Foley, we're looking forward to having them back in the fold," Martyn said.
"We were lethargic at times so we have to find a way to find that energy and enthusiasm. Turvey played a good brand and to stand up to the challenge was the important thing."
Martyn was yellow carded for alleged umpire dissent during the game.
The Lions have a chance to complete a perfect first round of the season when they travel to Narrandera next week.
They then face a tricky period where they won't play again until June 25 due to a competition bye and a team bye in consecutive weeks.
Turvey Park is now 3-3 and sit precariously in fifth position before next week's crucial local derby against Wagga Tigers at Maher Oval.
The Tigers (1-5) can move to within one game of the Bulldogs with a win after they broke their duck against Griffith on Saturday.
GGGM 2.2 5.4 7.10 9.16 (70) def TURVEY PARK 0.2 3.3 5.6 8.6 (54)
Goals: GGGM - George Alexander 3, Kai Watts 2, Tom Anderson, Jesse Lander, Connor Krebser, Matt Foley; Turvey Park - Corey Baxter 5, Callum Dooley 2, Edouard Grigg
Best: GGGM - Thomas Anderson, Kirk Mahon, Ben Walsh, Connor Krebser, Matthew Hamblin, Joshua Walsh; Turvey Park - Will O'Connor, Callum Dooley, Andrew Emery, Jack Glanvill, Corey Baxter, James White
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
