Collingullie-GP celebrates premiership reunion day with win over MCUE

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 29 2022 - 3:48am, first published May 28 2022 - 9:15am
TOUGH WIN: MCUE's Jacob Whitley is tackled by Collingullie-Glenfield Park's James Kennedy during the Demons' win on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley

COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park officially proved they deserve to be the second seed in the Riverina League pecking order with a 12.7 (79) to 7.9 (51) win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Crossroads Oval on Saturday.

