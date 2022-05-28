Live coverage: May 28-29 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
It's a quality round in the Riverina with Collingullie-Glenfield Park taking on Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, Turvey Park takes on Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Coolamon face Leeton-Whitton while Wagga Tigers and Griffith are both desperate for a win.
It's another strong round in the Farrer League with the derby between Northern Jets and Temora, East Wagga-Kooringal travel to Barellan, Charles Sturt University face North Wagga while Coleambally hosts The Rock-Yerong Creek.
In Group Nine a James Smart-led Kangaroos will take on his old club Gundagai while Temora hosts Tumut on Saturday while Young travels to take on Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday.
Meanwhile in Southern Inland it's two against three when Griffith hosts Ag College while Leeton are back in action against Waratahs and CSU hosts Albury.
Follow all the action.
