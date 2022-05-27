The Daily Advertiser

Grenfells plot course towards more Wagga success

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
May 27 2022 - 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPOILS OF SUCCESS: Handler Bailey Atkins with Nikoli Bale after taking out the first heat of the Graeme Hull Memorial Cup at Wagga on Friday night. Picture: Courtney Rees

Samantha Grenfell continues to have success chasing Wagga riches but this time it was Nikoli Bale who stole the show.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.