Kenna living out group one dream

Barrett's Regional Championships campaign is two years behind schedule but it's allowed a Riverina family to live out a group one dream.
Narrandera father and son combination Keith and Drew Kenna will line up in their second ever group one race following a third in their first at Riverina Paceway last week.
Expectations weren't high going in last week and now that Barrett is through to the Regional Championships State Final at Menangle on Saturday nothing has really changed.
"In that grade I think that's the way to drive him and he'll be driving exactly the same on Saturday night," Drew Kenna said.
"If the runs come they come and if they don't anything is a bonus after last week.
"We were very happy to collect third prize last week, I didn't even know what third was worth because I didn't even look that high.
"I looked from fifth to last and thought if I could win $4000 for fifth that was basically worth winning a race and that would be great.
"To win nearly three times that was a nice surprise."
Kenna only got his licence upgraded to be part of the series the day before his first group one race.
And he didn't let anyone down after saving plenty of ground from a wide alley to find the pegs.
He didn't stray far from there either to finish third behind Rocknroll Runa and Defiant in the Riverina final last Friday.
Kenna doesn't see any reason to deviate from that plan after another wide draw on Saturday, where he is set to start from six with scratchings.
He's just thrilled to be able to take the drive.
"It doesn't get approved like that very often so I was very lucky to get through," Kenna said.
"Harness Racing NSW looked after me and I've now had two drives as an A grade for a third in a group one and my third drive as an A grade will be another group one.
"They looked after me and the horse looked after me too I suppose."
It's been quite a ride for the six-year-old as well.
Bred in Australia, he did all his early racing in New Zealand before returning home.
He was originally set for the inaugural edition of the Regional Championships with Tim Butt in 2020 before injury struck.
Barrett suffered damage to both front tendons and his career was at the crossroads.
However Leeton owner Michael Boots gave him another chance and is now getting the rewards.
"Bootsy had a small share in him and the Butts rung him and said 'he's done both tendons, you can have him if you want him' so Mick obviously took him used his Runner's Relief on both tendons, rehabbed him and now he's here two years later than they planned to at the Regionals," Kenna said.
"It's a credit to Mick for rehabbing him and his product Runner's Relief for getting him back.
"I've had him seven months and he's won $35,000 for me, and a Vicbred bonus, so he's done a good job."
Barrett is rated an $81 chance with Lets Get Rockin the $2.10 favourite while Rocknroll Runa is second elect at $2.90.
However Kenna is confident his form doesn't reflect that.
"If you look up any horse in the final on Saturday night's sectionals from last week he's got the quickest last 800 and 400," he said.
"He went 54.39 and he's nearly 100-1."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
