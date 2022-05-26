My Boy Rockin' gets draw to chase more Wagga riches

My Boy Rockin' has once again come up with the red box as he looks to hold off a Victorian assault in the Wagga Gold Cup heats on Friday night.
After winning the Million Dollar Chase Regional Final after drawing one, The Rock trainer Brian Smith hopes he can do it again in the first of the three heats of the Ladbrokes Graeme Hull Memorial Cup.
"You have to have the luck sometimes and I'd rather it be me than someone else," Smith said.
"It's the same as always and whatever happens around the first corner but the dog is going good and is where he wants to be."
After winning at Wagga, My Boy Rockin' was fifth in the semi-finals at Wentworth Park.
He then won at Shepparton before a fourth at The Meadows last time out.
Smith admitted he was disappointed with his latest effort but is confident he'll be much better back at his home track.
"I was disappointed at the Meadows but there was a slight problem," he said.
"He split his webbing at Shepparton when he won and the rubber band broke at The Meadows where I thought he should have won.
"He had them covered but he's trialled very, very good since.
"Plus he's where he wants to be, he loves box one and we will have to see what happens."
My Boy Rockin' is one of two greyhounds who have raced at the track in the opening heat.
The other is Nikoli Bale who has drawn two for Victorian visitor Samantha Grenfell coming off a sixth at group one level.
Smith and wife Joanne also line up Mill Express.
She too qualified for the Million Dollar Chase semi-finals but Smith fears she's got her work cut to qualify for next week's final.
"The three heats they've got are good fields," he said.
"There's some good quality dogs.
"She's not up to the standard he is (My Boy Rockin') that's for sure but she is going good.
"She does everything right and might be able to qualify but seems to go better on a bigger track like Temora and Shepparton than a little track.
"I was very disappointed with her at The Meadows but I think I know what happened.
"We will have to wait and see."
Smith also lines up first starter Queen Zeus in the opening race.
The Rock trainer believes she will be better for the experience
"She goes alright but has a lot to learn," Smith said.
The first will be run at 6.23pm.
It's not just the heats of the Graeme Hull Memorial that have drawn some quality but so does Greyhound NSW's new initiative for short-course racing - The Thunderbolt.
Two heats will be staged for greyhounds looking to book their places in the semi-finals at Grafton next month.
The $75,000-to-the-winner final at Grafton over 350m June 19 will be the world's richest race over a short-course distance.
It is part of a busy period for the club who also races on Monday leading into their biggest meeting of the year on June 3.
Heats of the Wayne 'Butch' Pertzel Memorial, the Men of Leage Agro Challenge and the Ampol on Fernleigh Maiden series will all be run on Monday.
