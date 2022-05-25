ON THE PACE: McRae looks to take advantage of draw

Peter McRae can't believe his luck after drawing barrier one in the Regional Championships two weeks in a row.
Now he's looking to really capitalise on it.
Advertisement
After finishing second behind Rocknroll Runa in the group one Riverina final on Friday, Defiant has drawn the same alley in the $100,000 state final at Menangle on Saturday night.
"I can't believe how we've managed that," McRae said.
"It couldn't have worked out any better with Rocknroll Runa drawing two."
McRae was pleased with Defiant's performance on Friday as he finished 6.7 metres off the David Kennedy-trained four-year-old.
He expects he will be even better for having another run under his belt.
"He went super and ran the best he has for a long time,"
"He finished off the race pretty strong and was starting to wind him back in at the finish so I think he just caught a little bit for high speed when they were going around the back in 26.3.
"Even Trev (trainer Trevor White) said he will be better this week than what he was on Friday and that run might have just tightened him up and topped him off a bit more."
McRae believes Defiant is a horse who really appreciates getting into his campaign, especially with national ratings points at the premium before the start of the series.
****
RODNEY Coelli drove a double at Leeton on New Year's Day but it has come at a cost.
Coelli was handed $3000 in fine, $1000 of which was suspended following an inquiry into his behaviour in the stewards room.
Coelli was charged with misconduct during an inquiry in relation to the whip use on All Good.
He pled guilty and was fined $1000, $500 of which was suspended on the condition that Coelli does not breach any conduct related rules for two years.
Coelli was also charged with behaving in an improper manner towards steward Shaun Snudden at the inquiry.
He pled guilty and was fined $2000 fine, $500 of which was suspended on the condition that Coelli does not breach any conduct related rules for two years.
Advertisement
Stewards were mindful of Coelli's guilty plea, which reflected some level of acceptance and remorse for his conduct, the seriousness of the offence, Coelli's personal circumstances, licence history and offence record.
****
HARNESS Racing NSW are exploring interest for a training facility at Coolamon.
HRNSW is seeking the opinions of trainers in the Riverina on a potential relocation.
Wagga was the initial intended location of a new training facility in the region, similar to the one in the works for Bathurst..
A survey has been sent out with feedback required by June 4.
Advertisement
****
WEST Wyalong will host a nine-race card on Friday.
The first is at 11.55am with the feature the Menangle Country Series race.
Young then races on Tuesday.
READ MORE
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.