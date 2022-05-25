He had to spend Christmas on crutches but Jack Lyons hopes knee surgery will see him rediscover his spark.
After a three-try effort against Young at Alfred Oval on Sunday it certainly looks like he's found it.
Advertisement
The former Country Bulls barely played last season after injuring his knee but a meniscus repair two days before Christmas has the talented winger up and firing again.
Lyons is pleased to be back firing for the Tigers.
"I actually injured my knee in the first game of the previous year (2020) and didn't feel very strong around the legs but definitely after surgery and recovery it's been a lot better," Lyons said.
"I've been working pretty hard on my fitness just trying to get myself back to normal.
"I'm on the way, and I still need to strengthen up this tiny left leg of mine - I look a bit like a pirate at the moment with one skinny leg."
Lyons was part of a lethal left edge for the Tigers as they became the first team to get the better of the Cherrypickers.
All but one of Gundagai's seven tries came through the same edge in the 36-14 win.
Lyons is enjoying being back outside Nathan Rose after he made the switch from their junior club Southcity this season.
"It's pretty easy playing outside of Nathan," Lyons said.
"I still feel pretty comfortable with him."
READ MORE
But it's not just the arrival of Rose and Latrell Siegwalt from the Bulls that had added some impact to Gundagai.
Lyons was also impressed with the impact Tyron Gorman has had after moving into the second row.
It included a lovely offload for Lyons to score his third try.
"I'm having a lot of fun out there with Tyron too," Lyons said.
"He's a good body who has good hands on him and that's very handy."
Advertisement
Gundagai captain-coach Luke Berkrey is pleased with how some of the new faces have had such an immediate impact.
Rose and Siegwalt have played big roles in all three of their wins so far this season and Lyons definitely chimed in against the Cherrypickers.
"They did a great job but we had a lot of momentum through our forwards," Berkrey said.
"Them guys are just class and were brilliant.
"They've been great but it is only round five and we've got plenty of improvement.
"I look forward to where we might end up with those combinations as they are just class players so we just have to do a job around them and give them the ball in the right areas of the field."
Advertisement
Lyons joined older brother Mat at the Tigers in 2020, and they went on to win a premiership together.
The 26-year-old feels like he's getting back to his best.
"I'm definitely having a lot of fun and really enjoying my footy," Lyons said.
"I feel like I've got my spark back after I got my leg done."
Now he's looking to back it up against his other former club Kangaroos when they head to Anzac Park on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.