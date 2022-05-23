Defence the key for Brothers to remain unbeaten

A big defensive effort was crucial as Brothers extended their winning start to the season in the top-of-the-table clash.
Both the Wagga side and Temora came into the clash unbeaten and there was little between the two sides throughout the clash at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Things couldn't have started much worst for Brothers after they dropped the kick off but coach Chris Suckling was thrilled with how they defended throughout the clash to take a 12-10 victory.
"We had to defend for the first 20 minutes of the first half so it was a real team effort," Suckling said.
"They had all the ball in the first half but we defended very well while it was see-sawing in the second.
"We defended so well it was unbelievable.
"They kept coming at us and coming at us but everyone really dug in."
The weight of possession took its toll as Victoria McRae scored first for Temora.
However tries to Brooke Wiggett and Jess Absolum had Brothers back in front.
Emily Perrot crossed to close the gap to two points but the Dragons couldn't find another try to fall to their first loss.
In the end goal kicking was the difference with Brooke Wiggett slotting both of her attempts while Perrot only kicked one.
The win sees Brothers extend their good record over the Dragons, having not lost to them since midway through the 2019 season.
Suckling is pleased with how the side came through another tough test.
"It was a very good game, and it always is against Temora," he said.
"They are good to play against too as there's a real rivalry between us."
Meanwhile Tumut moved into third place on the ladder with a 20-4 win over Southcity.
After not taking part in the competition last season, the Blues have now won three on the trot but face a much tougher test against the Dragons at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Junee also brought up their second win of the season after taking a thrilling 16-12 win over Junee.
Once more goal kicking was the difference with both teams crossing for three tries but Abbi Duck kicked two goals for the Diesels.
Young also brought up their second win of the season with a 34-0 win over Gundagai.
Charlotte Fitzpatrick crossed for four tries in the win while Anna Hall scored an early double.
Young are now looking to extend Southcity's winless start when they clash at Harris Park on Sunday while Gundagai hosts Kangaroos and Junee hosts Albury.
