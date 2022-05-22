Temora remains unbeaten after holding off Brothers challenge

The Challenge Cup remains firmly in Temora's grasp as they extended their perfect start to the season.
However if it wasn't for a sin binning it could have been a whole different story at Equex Centre on Sunday.
The Dragons bounced out to a 16-0 but had to defy a Brothers comeback.
The Wagga side levelled things at 16-all before Bas Blackett was given his marching orders.
Temora were able to capitalise on their numerical advantage as Ryan Cain crossed before Bradon Taylor sealed the 26-16 victory.
Josh McCrone was pleased to come away with the win after giving Brothers plenty of chances to get back into it.
"It was ugly," McCrone said.
"Brothers are tough, strong and a big team and we gave them too many opportunities turning over way too much ball but the pleasing thing again was we were able to defend it enough to win."
Harrison Starr, Jock Ward and Hamish Starr also crossed early to give Temora a good advantage.
McCrone thought his team took the foot off the pedal after getting out to a strong lead.
The Dragons led 16-12 at half-time following tries to James Morgan and Mitch Bennett.
Jacob Crossley then levelled things up midway through the second half.
Despite Brothers drawing level, how the Dragons responded to the pressure was another pleasing aspect for McCrone.
"We were on the front foot and sometimes in games things are a bit easy and I think we mentally that was how the game was going to be," he said. "Unfortunately Brothers are too good of a team and the game was never going to go like that.
"Our end of sets weren't good, we knocked the ball on, kicked it out on the full, kicked it backwards and put ourselves under a heap of pressure.
"The tries they scored were them taking advantage of silly decisions we made, so full credit to them, but then they had one in the bin and we scored two tries after that."
While Zach Starr and Kris Rands both spilled some blood for the cause after a head clash left both requiring attention, the Dragons got through the clash unscathed.
They now bring plenty of momentum into their clash with Temora at Nixon Park on Saturday.
The Challenge Cup isn't a focus for the club, but it is a nice reward
"The big thing for me is we are still not playing our best footy but winning," McCrone said.
Meanwhile Brothers will have plenty of time to make changes with their next game not until their clash with Kangaroos on June 18 with the club having the bye, then drawn to face Junee leading into the long weekend.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
