Gundagai roars through Young to remain unbeaten

A slow start did nothing to stop Gundagai's charge to start the season.
Young scored the opening 10 points and looked to be cruising at Alfred Oval on Sunday before the Tigers sprung into life.
Back-to-back tries leading into halfway gave Gundagai all the momentum and they definitely took advantage of it.
Cutting Young's right edge to shreds, Gundagai scored 36 straight points to win the top-of-the-table clash and remain unbeaten.
Captain-coach Luke Berkrey was pleased with how the Tigers not only got themselves back into the contest but managed to nullify the Cherrypickers to take a 36-14 victory.
"I thought we started pretty poor and in the first half they probably had a lot more energy than us, but we got it back to 10-all and I think that might have spooked them to be honest," Berkrey said.
"I was very happy with the second half but it is only round five."
Young had all the early running and capitalised on it as Gus Smith and Aaron Slater forced their way over in the first 20 minutes.
However the game started to change late in the half as Berkrey sparked Gundagai's attack as Jack Lyons raced away for the first of his three tries.
The Tigers levelled things in the next set as Nathan Rose just got a kick in before regathering and finding Tyron Gorman.
It saw the two sides head into the break locked at 10-all but with Tyler Cornish not returning to only took another three minute for the Tigers to hit the front as James Luff slid over.
Young looked set to hit back immediately but for a big tackle by winger Jack Lloyd denied Mitch Cornish before the Tigers held up Josh Ayers on the following play.
It was a big turning point as on the following set Rose was able to make a break before putting a kick in for Lyons to score his second.
Berkrey thought it was a massive movement for the teenage winger who was only called into the side that morning.
"Jack Lloyd wasn't meant to play but I'm very happy with how he went and we really never let them back into it in the second half," he said.
"We completed at around 90 per cent and when we are doing that we are going to be hard to beat."
Young kept pressing but again the Tigers had the answers to hold up two Young forwards over the line and again turned good defence into points as Rose scored on the following set.
The points on their left edge continued to flow as Gorman set up Lyons for his third with a good offload before the second rower crossed for his second to make it 36 straight points for the Tigers.
Young were able to cross for a consolation effort as Mitch Cornish went over with four to play after kicking a 40-20 but it was a tough way to lose their first game.
It was almost a carbon copy of last week's win over Tumut but this time around they hadn't built a 26-point advantage.
Young captain-coach Nick Cornish is looking to put a quick end to the trend.
"That's two weeks in a row now," Cornish said.
"We know when we play our footy we are a good side, and it showed in the first 30 minutes, but then Gundagai have a lot more strike out in the backs than Tumut and when they started to win the middle they can put on points quickly."
All but one of Gundagai's tries came on the one side of the field, and while it was a similar case last week against the Blues, Cornish thought it was more of the impact of the loss of his brother.
It's not all good news for the Tigers who lost replacement forward Vinny Brown just minutes into his comeback game but they have plenty of momentum heading into a clash with Gundagai at Anzac Park on Saturday while Young will look to regroup for their match up against Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
