The Daily Advertiser

Mitch Beer and Jason Lyon combine to enjoy Saturday city win with Mnementh at Rosehill

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 22 2022 - 9:30am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WHAT A TEAM: Mitch Beer and Jason Lyon celebrate Mnementh's Rosehill victory on Saturday night.

LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer believes the $1.3 million Kosciuszko is a logical goal for in-form sprinter Mnementh.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.