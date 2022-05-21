MANGOPLAH-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes coach Jeremy Rowe hopes new recruit Ben Fisher could develop into a goalkicking sidekick for Trent Castles, who was the difference in Saturday's 30-point home win over Narrandera.
Fresh from a second win of the year against Wagga Tigers, the Eagles would be cursing their luck Castles (calf) chose the match to return from a month out with injury after he booted 11 goals in the 15.8 (98) to 10.8 (68) win.
Fisher, 36, the brother of former St Kilda player Sam, was cleared and registered to play the day of the game.
A utility who has played over 100 SANFL games, Fisher began the game up forward and finished it in the backline.
The undermanned Goannas had to work hard to overcome an Eagles outfit which is vastly improved this year.
They led by just 14 points at three quarter time, before they finished strongly to move to 4-2 for the season.
Goannas coach Jeremy Rowe played with Fisher at West Adelaide, and said expectations aren't huge early as he works his way into the season.
"He's 36 now and has been up front with me with where he feels his footy is at. He doesn't think straight away he'll be the influential player he was in the past," Rowe said.
"He was a bit rusty today abut he just needs footy, and if we continue to do that we're excited at what lies ahead.
"He's a dual best and fairest winner at country level since he's left the SANFL. I'm not worried about what he's bringing now, I'm excited about what he can bring in five or six weeks' time.
"We love the excitement Trent Castles brings, but I want Trent to kick a bag and see two or three blokes kick multiples around him.
"With Ben, albeit being a small forward, I thought he could be one of the guys who kicks us two or three a game."
The Goannas blooded their ninth club junior since the start of last season in Jeremy Pulver.
Rowe was full of praise for the Eagles, who look to have taken a couple of steps from last season.
"We were really impressed with Narrandera today. They had a terrific win last week and expected them to bring it, they can be damaging," he said.
"They've got good ball users like Jordan Hedington and Luke McKay, and strong targets up forward like Isaac Bunge and Fergus Inglis.
"There's been numerous times where Trent has played where I've thought without him, it would be a tight game of footy.
"His ability to win one on one and even two on one contests today was every bit as good as I've seen him do."
MANGOPLAH-COOKARDINIA UNITED-EASTLAKES 5.1 7.2 10.6 15.8 (98) d NARRANDERA 3.1 5.3 8.4 10.8 (68)
Goals: MCUE - Trent Castles 11, Jonathan Male 2, Ethan Schiller, Lewis Pulver; Narrandera - Fergus Inglis 2, Jaiden Burke 2, Harvey Odgers 2, Luke McKay, Lachlan Jamieson, Jordan Hedington, Tomas van Buuren
Best: MCUE - Trent Castles, Nick Collins, Harry Collins, Ethan Schiller, Jonathan Male, Charlie Chambers; Narrandera - Shannon Randell, Luke Mckay, Tomas van Buuren, Mark Flack, Bradley Hutchison, Connor Vearing
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
