NORTH Wagga produced their best four-quarter effort of the year to trounce Coleambally by 76 points on Saturday.
The Blues were held goalless until the third term as North Wagga registered a much-needed second win of the year, 12.20 (92) to 2.4 (16) at McPherson Oval.
The win moves the Saints to seventh spot and just two points outside the top five after a slow start to the year.
North Wagga coach Cayden Winter was happy enough with the performance.
"We knew we needed the four points so to come away with the win, we'll take that," Winter said.
"We probably weren't completely happy with how we played but we definitely played four quarters of footy, there was probably just a few lapses through quarters that let us down and a few little simple skill executions that shouldn't happen but other than that, I thought we played pretty well.
"I think we're headed in the right direction and we're starting to get a full-strength side back on the paddock which is handy as well."
Coleambally coach Luke Hillier had 17 touches to half-time before Bailey Clark clamped down on the opposition midfielder.
Jack Flood and Josh Thompson, with three goals, were among the Saints to shine.
Hillier, Alastair Burge and James Buchanan were among the better players for Coleambally as their winless start to the season continued.
