The Daily Advertiser

Impressive last-start winner Mojo Music leads a strong Andrew Dale team at Albury

By Graeme White
May 22 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRONG TEAM: Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale will take a strong team to Albury on Monday. Picture: The Border Mail

Impressive last start winner Mojo Music headlines a strong list of potential winners for trainer Andrew Dale at Albury on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.