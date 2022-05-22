Impressive last start winner Mojo Music headlines a strong list of potential winners for trainer Andrew Dale at Albury on Monday.
Mojo Music destroyed her rivals at Albury on May 13 by two and a half length to record an overdue victory and the second of her career.
The three-year-old carried 59.5 kilograms to a dominant victory on a heavy track and will an extra three and a half kilograms after the claim for apprentice jockey Hannah Edgley in the Benchmark 58 (950m).
Mojo Music's latest victory came after six seconds with her only unplaced performance being a sixth at the commencement of this preparation in March.
The large syndicate of owners welcomed the victory after some near misses and Dale knows it won't be her last.
"She is very honest and it was good to see her break through," he said.
"She is up in grade again and rises in the weights so it won't be easy, but she always races up to her best."
Mojo Music has also drawn close to the outside alley and is likely to have to sit wide early despite her early brilliance.
Dale and his son Fraser have strong representation at the meeting with recent winner Malabar Jack and the consistent Chairman's Choice.
Malabar Jack has recorded three wins a second and a third from his past five starts and will contest the Benchmark 58 (1182m).
The race is named in memory of well-known racing identity Paul Carroll who passed away recently after battling illness for some time.
Paul was the former secretary-manager at both the Albury and Geelong Race Clubs
Meanwhile, Malabar Jack has been ideally placed by the Dale stable winning at Towong, Tocumwal and Leeton and will find Monday's assignment more difficult.
Gironde has been racing consistently and is overdue for another win, while Blushing Mary failed first-up from a break but her previous form was encouraging and included consecutive victories.
Chairman's Choice has found the right race with the right track conditions in the other division of the Benchmark 58.
The grey just missed when second at the Albury Cup carnival and found the line strongly first-up after a slow getaway when fourth at Wodonga.
Dale will also start My Cousin Steve against Mojo Music.
The top weight Seventh Seal was an eye catching first-up third at Albury and is another of the main chances.
