MARRAR produced another second half comeback to down a gritty Northern Jets outfit by nine points on Saturday.
The Bombers trailed by two goals midway through the third term but responded with the next six goals on their way to a 8.15 (63) to 8.6 (54) win at Langtry Oval.
It wasn't pretty but it was enough for the Bombers to register a fourth straight win and remain at the top of the Farrer League ladder.
Jack Reynolds continued his outstanding start to the season with another best-on-ground display, while Reid Gordon ignited the Bombers when he moved into the midfield after half-time.
Marrar coach Shane Lenon thought the Bombers took a step backwards after a big win over Barellan the week before.
"It was a hard-fought win," Lenon said.
"I thought we took a step forward last week in the Barellan game but we probably took a step back today.
"We made a lot of mistakes. Credit to the opposition, they applied pressure but we actually brought a lot of that pressure on ourselves by the way we went about it.
"Our conversion was poor, we probably left seven or eight goals in the bank that were easy shots that we missed.
"When we play our best footy we share the workload but we had a lot of blokes down and obviously we had to throw the side around a bit at half-time."
The Jets made the most of their opportunities early, while Marrar were wasteful, and led by four points at quarter time and a goal at the main break.
The Bombers injected Gordon into the midfield, shifted Logan Gray from forward to defence and went small in attack and gradually clicked into gear.
Marrar kicked four goals in the space of eight minutes in the third term to take a 12-point lead into three-quarter-time.
The Bombers stretched the advantage to 27 points midway through the final term before a late flurry from the Jets made things interesting.
Lenon said the lapse could have proven costly.
"The third quarter and half of the last quarter was good but I call them momentum killers, we let them off the hook again in the last quarter with some bad mistakes," he said.
"They were back within nine points with two and a half minutes to go, you can get beat from there."
Reynolds was again outstanding for Marrar, while Gordon's class shone in the second half.
Zach Walgers again played a big part in the Bombers' win, while Billy Toy, Liam James and Charlie Munn had good games.
Matt Wallis worked hard for the Jets and finished with three goals, Lachlan Jones was strong around the ground, while Jack Fisher and Sam Clemson gave them plenty of drive.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 1.4 2.8 6.11 8.15 (63)
Northern Jets 2.2 4.2 5.5 8.6 (54)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: W.Keogh 2, J.Reynolds 2, S.Emery 1, R.Gordon 1, N.Molkentin 1, Z.Walgers 1; Northern Jets: M.Wallis 3, J.Harper 2, C.Mccormack 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: R.Gordon, J.Reynolds, Z.Walgers, C.Munn, L.James, B.Toy; Northern Jets: J.Fisher, S.Clemson, N.Tiyce, H.Grinter, J.Avis, N.Doyle
