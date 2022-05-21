A MENTAL hangover may have lingered after last week's top of the table defeat, but Collingullie-Glenfield Park showed their class to overcome a slow start in a 56-point win over Wagga Tigers at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
Looking for their first win, the Tigers threatened an upset when they began with greater intensity and pressure to boot the first three goals of the match.
Advertisement
But the Demons found their mojo after half-time, kicking 11 goals to three after the main break to improve to 4-1.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park struggled to find their way past Tigers coach Murray Stephenson early, who was influential as a spare man in defence in his return from a hamstring injury.
But their raft of options up forward proved too much for the Tigers to handle, with Ed Perryman (five goals), Andrew Clifford (three) and Sam Stening (three) showing why the Demons' forward line is one of the league's most potent.
Demons co-coach Brett Somerville gave plenty of credit to the Tigers for their hot start to the match, but was pleased with how his side responded with their intensity in the second half.
"No doubt they came out firing and put the pressure to us, and it showed on the scoreboard," he said.
"We were happy with how the boys responded, after halftime mainly, but it definitely wasn't without challenge and even at the end when they ran (Tigers) out of legs, they were still hot at the footy.
"They've got some good young kids, but we got back to what we've been doing all year with pressure and attacking after turnovers."
"You could see it wasn't as crisp as we wanted it to be," he said.
"A lot of effort went into the Ganmain game and how that game ended there might have been some deflation."
Co-coach Nick Perryman had a huge game, especially in the third quarter leading the way at the coalface when the Demons made their charge.
OTHER NEWS
Their relatively young defence also held up well again, with Harry Radley and James Pope standouts.
"Our back six is not too different from last year. It's maybe just another 20 games under their belt, another 20 games playing with each other and understanding when your turn is," Somerville said.
"It's been pleasing to see young guys like Harry Radley and James Pope step up the way they have."
Advertisement
Clifford played slightly higher up the ground than he has previously in his first game with the club, and was strong after half-time.
COLLINGULLIE-GLENFIELD PARK 2.3 5.5 11.8 16.9 (105) def WAGGA TIGERS 3.2 4.5 6.7 7.7 (49)
Goals: Collingullie-Glenfield Park - Ed Perryman 5, Sam Stening 3, Andrew Clifford 3, Blake Harper 2, Monty Inglis, Nick Perryman, Spencer Small; Wagga Tigers - Ben Gould 2, Shaun Flanigan 2, Patrick Ryan, Brady Morton, Cayleb Dunne-Argus
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.