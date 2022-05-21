The Daily Advertiser

Collingullie-Glenfield Park back on winner's list with 56-point win over Tigers | Photos

By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 21 2022 - 9:03am, first published 9:00am
BOUNCE BACK: Collingullie-Glenfield Park's James Pope gets a kick away in Saturday's win over Wagga Tigers. Picture: Madeline Begley

A MENTAL hangover may have lingered after last week's top of the table defeat, but Collingullie-Glenfield Park showed their class to overcome a slow start in a 56-point win over Wagga Tigers at Robertson Oval on Saturday.

