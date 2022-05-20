The Daily Advertiser

Barrett targeting injury return against Turvey Park

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
May 20 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOPEFUL: Coolamon co-coach Jake Barrett may return from a hamstring injury on Sunday. Picture: Les Smith

UNDERMANNED Coolamon could be boosted by the return of co-coach Jake Barrett from a hamstring injury for Sunday's match of the round against Turvey Park at Kindra Park.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.