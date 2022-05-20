UNDERMANNED Coolamon could be boosted by the return of co-coach Jake Barrett from a hamstring injury for Sunday's match of the round against Turvey Park at Kindra Park.
The Hoppers are still missing several key players and while he wasn't named in the side on Thursday night, Barrett hopes to prove his fitness by the end of the week.
Barrett hasn't played since round one after he injured himself in the final training run before their round two loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Despite having several key players sidelined, the fourth-placed Hoppers have still positioned themselves well after a 3-1 start to the year.
They ground out tight wins against Wagga Tigers (six points) and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes (five) before they had a bye last week.
"I'll be touch and go (to play Bulldogs) really, which is a positive because I first thought I'd still be a couple of weeks away," Barrett said.
"I've seen some big improvements, I'll test it at training on Friday, and do a fitness test myself on Saturday to double check and go from there."
The Hoppers look set to be without Alex Carroll for some time after he had surgery on a broken finger he picked up against the Goannas.
Key defender Zach Oliver returns to the side in the only official change thus far.
Barrett said he was pleased his side hadn't used injuries as an excuse not to fight for victories so far.
"It's not an excuse either, just because we've got a few out," Barrett said.
"It doesn't mean we accept a three or four goal loss. We've got the depth and the good teams can overcome that."
The match is vital given Turvey Park also have three wins from four matches.
They have won three straight against Narrandera, Leeton-Whitton and Griffith. But the Hoppers clash will give a better indication of how they're travelling after they were torn apart early in a round one loss to Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
