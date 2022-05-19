Saturday, Ganmain Sportsground, 2.10pm
GANMAIN-GRONG GRONG-MATONG
Advertisement
B: J Sase, J Walsh, L Walsh
HB: K Mahon, B Walsh, S Hamblin
C: M Taylor, A Proctor, C Krebsar
HF: J McCaig, M Foley, J Lander
F: G Alexander, K Watts, L Parker
Foll: J Olsson, M Hamblin, T Anderson
Int: S Foley, Z Forrestenko, S Butterfield
In: Olsson. Taylor
Out: Martin (inj) Rothnie (work)
LEETON-WHITTON
B: Jack Coelli, Tom Meline, Riley Bradshaw
HF: Hayden Mahalm, Darcy Cullen, Isaac Houghton
C: Ryan Dunn, Matt Rainbird, Tom Groves
HF: Nathan Ryan, Brad Boots, Dan Hillam
F: Tom Handsaker, Logan Mahalm, Cooper Purtill
Foll: Mason Dryburgh, Will Wakeman, Bryce O'Garey
Int: Jake Turner, Mark Salafia, Dillion McGillivray
Advertisement
GANMAIN-GRONG GRONG-MATONG
B: J Neville, W Bryon, I Noble
HB: E Daniher, S Tempelton, N Holmes-Fitzgerald
C: T Noble, M Knagge, N MCcrory
HF: M Daniher, J Kerrisk, C Smith
F: B Hare, B Larkin, M Hatty
Advertisement
Foll: J Kerrisk, H Crozier, B Connellan
Int: P Lucas, B Bryon, B Fennessy, N Klug
LEETON-WHITTON
B: Jhi Grundy, Ryan Oldershaw, Jayden Broadbent
HB: Matt Axtill, Zac Fairweather, Damian Barker
C: Luke Trembath
Advertisement
HF: Cooper Boardman, Jack Favell, Blake Ryan
F: Will Handsaker, Nathan Jones, Jamie Broadbent
Foll: Drew Kouzan, Tyler O'Connell, Jack McDonell
Int: Noa Maybon, Liam Ward, Eligh Watson
GANMAIN-GRONG GRONG-MATONG
B: T Hatty, L Wall, N Hatty
Advertisement
HB: B Blackwell, J Guthrie, G Richardson
C: A Linsell, J Taylor, T Hare
HF: E Hart, B Ruskin, S Lenton
F: J Foley, M Pavitt, S Booth
Foll: T Smith, H Pollard, J Sullivan
Int: M Rynehart, J Pritchard, J Inglis
Advertisement
LEETON-WHITTON
B: James Rourke, Lachlan Broad, Barry Spicer
HB: Hugo Gerhardy, Blake Ryan, Ben Tyson
C: Jayden Broadbent, Chris Iannell, Xavier McWhinnie
HF: Will Handsaker, Jaxon Ryan, Harry Askew
F: Jude Clayton, Cody McCallum, Will Aliendi
Advertisement
Foll: Eli Cashmere, Jhi Grundy, Shannon Lehman
Int: Mason Boardman, Zane Mahalm, Noah Maybon, Cohen Mathews, Jordan Lloyd
Saturday, Mangoplah Sportsground, 2.10pm
MANGOPLAH-COOKARDINIA-UNITED-EASTLAKES
B: R Cole, M Hanrahan, P Killalea
HB: N Collins, T Keogh, C Chambers
Advertisement
C: L Lawrence, T Cohalan, J Male
HF: E Schiller, J Dore, P Griffin
F: I Damme, T Castles, Z Hanrahan
Foll: J. Whitley, H Collins, R Turnbull
Int: L Pulver, M Bloomfield, D Arthur
NARRANDERA
Advertisement
B: B Hall, N O'Brien, B Grinter
HB: T VanBuuren, J Smith J Grinter
C: Luke McKay, S Randall, Leigh McKay
HF: T Metcalfe, F Inglis, J Hedington
F: C Irons, I Bunge, H Odgers
Foll: B Hutchison, C Vearing, J Bourke
Advertisement
Int: M Flack, L Jamieson, M Mellon
MANGOPLAH-COOKARDINIA-UNITED-EASTLAKES
B: R Wales, M Pollack, S Mazzocchi
HB: N Sainsbury, A McCormack, N Miller
C: J Duke, H Dew, S Dean
HF: J Cunningham, C Chambers, C Spackman
Advertisement
F: B Moller, W Clark, J Melton
Foll: C Quade, H Whitley, B Male
Int: C Smith, M Sykes
NARRANDERA
B: W Roffe, C Finemore, D Knagge
HB: K Bloomfield, L Kerr, A Eldridge
Advertisement
C: K Spencer A Beal, J Kirk
HF: S Gehringer, M Dillon X Vearing
F: H Wasley-Reilly, S Quilter, M O'Keffe
Foll: D Matthews, Z Litchfield, J Absolom
Int: R McLay, J Sergeant, M Kirk, L Brown
MANGOPLAH-COOKARDINIA-UNITED-EASTLAKES
Advertisement
B: M Neiberding, I Jones, C Mohr
HB: J Woodhouse, H Hosie, B Edmunds
C: K Wood, I Molloy, H Wheeler
HF: C Hounsell, H Brown, S Moller
F: C Jarick, F Collins, M Beer
Foll: C Reynoldson, X McDevitt, X Moller
Advertisement
Int: H Smith, A Smith
NARRANDERA
B: J Langley, T O'Mahoney, C Irons
HB: K Bloomfield, T Mclellan, S Williamson
C: B Stewart, J Tereva M Kirk
HF: L Deen, A Rankin, A Irons
Advertisement
F: H Davies-Botten, M Forrest, M Rainbird
Foll: D Beard, D Harrison, T Pearson
Int: J Graham, R Hitchens, T Davies-Botten, C Gonzalez-Monardes
Saturday, Robertson Oval, 2.10pm
Wagga Tigers
B: L Waters, T McCoullough, C Dunne-Argus
Advertisement
HB: A Bennett, M Stephenson, I Bennett
C: J Staines, J Cornell, J Lucas
HF: P Ryan, C Pavitt, B Gould
F: I Lyons, J Larwood, B Morton
Foll: S Flanigan, H Cook, J Manton
Int: N Gorman, C Wadley, W Morley
Advertisement
Collingullie-Glenfield Park
B: D Frawley, T Crakanthorp, D Kennedy
HB: H Radley, J Pope, C Fuller
C: H Wichman, N Perryman, J Perryman
HF: S Small, S Stening, B Harper
F: J Kennedy, A Clifford, E Perryman
Advertisement
Foll: M Inglis, S Jolliffe, B McMillan
Int: W Hughes, J Hughes, J Conlan
Wagga Tigers
B: Z Cornell, R Errington, M Wadley
HB: W Kirkup, X Heeney, F Yates
C: J Shaw, J Myers, H Cock
Advertisement
HF: L Quince, H Bennett, D Perri
F: M Etchells, H Wooden, J Scarr
Followers: R Cavazza, L Gregurke, J McCoullough
Interchange: H Hannaford, B Stevenson, M Griffin, M Noonan
Wagga Tigers
B: D O'Toole, A Singh, T Flanigan
Advertisement
HB: G Lyons, J Press, M White
C: C Chobdzynski, M Ryan, O Whalan
HF: L Brett, A Gollan, J Lucas
F: N Quince, F Hubbard, D Howard
Foll: W Walker, L Field, N Dohl
Int: J Street, W Field, J Doswell, E Middleton
Advertisement
Sunday, Kindra Park, 2.10pm
B: M Robinson, Z Oliver, N Buchanan
HB: L Gerhard, J Buchanan, B Leary
C: R Cox, A Clarke, A Macauley
HF: J Sykes, W Graetz, J Carroll
Advertisement
F: B Glyde, J Redfern, P Bray
Foll: W McGowan, S Darcy, J Maslin
Int: C Mattingly, H Wakefield, I Pattison
In: Z Oliver
Out: A Carroll (inj)
TURVEY PARK
Advertisement
B: L Leary, T Doyle, H Woods
HB: S Camp, J Haggar, J Margosis
C: B Lewington, L Fellows, L Mazzocchi
HF: J Glanvill, A Emery, C Dooley
F: J White, B Wallett, C Baxter
Foll: C Grintell, E Weidemann, J Ashcroft
Advertisement
Int: R Weidemann, R Leary, S Jones
COOLAMON
B: P McCallum, J Bradley, A Buchegger
HB: J Fifield, M Barnes, A Thompson
C: W Alchin, T Vance, L Owens
HF: J Buttifant, L McLoughlin, M McGowan
Advertisement
F: D Mackay, T Gillard,T Garrett
Foll: J Robinson, S Neale, D McPhail
Int: C Neyland, J Neale, J Curtis, M Coates, L Payne
TURVEY PARK
B: T Isaac, D Woolfe, B Robbins
HB: A Smith, D Irvine, H Hallcroft
Advertisement
C: K Smith, L Quilter, L Grigg
HF: H Jenkins, W Ashcroft, Z Randal
F: L Johnstone, T Cunningham, M Ness
Foll: H Voss, E Grigg, H Stapleton
Int: E Randal, C Harmer
COOLAMON
Advertisement
B: N Holden, I Buchanan, L Higman
HB: R Gallagher, L Moore, L Fifield
C: C Masterson, L Burns, R Furner
HF: B Hilton, J Sandral, J Rudd
F: N Buchanan, L Naumann, R Judd
Foll: T Pumpa, C McKinley, L Bell
Advertisement
Int: G Okerenyang, L McCaig, A Hilton, C Palmer, C Gallagher, H Burns, J Kingham, J Nelson
TURVEY PARK
B: R McGill, F Van Marburg, G Von Marburg
HB: N Wetherill, B Harmer, J Hockley
C: B Toohey, H Isaac, A Jenkins
HF: C Stratton, O Jenkins, H Rynehart
Advertisement
F: J Cain, A Weightman, J O'Connor
Foll: W Voss, G Charleson, J Cole
Int: H Davies, J Gowland
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.