THE belief AFL Riverina's current crop of 17-year-old talent is one of the best for the region in years was validated with four players selected in the Allies squad for the national under-19 championships.
Turvey Park duo Luke Fellows and Angus Curry, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' Luke Lawrence, and Griffith's Harry Rowston were named in the 46-player squad, along with Osborne big man Nick Madden and Henty's Nick Newton.
Madden, an imposing 205cm ruck-forward, has been a standout for GWS Giants Academy in their NAB League campaign this year.
The Kildare Catholic College student hopes some strong performances at the national championships, to be played most in June and July throughout the country, will help his AFL Draft hopes.
"It's an achievement I'm pretty proud of but there's still a lot of footy to play until the draft, and hopefully I play some good footy at the nationals," he said.
"I'm just trying to get better every week and hopefully look forward to something like that (draft)."
Madden boasts a high work rate in the ruck and is a strong overhead mark, but his groundwork and follow up efforts have improved dramatically.
"I've always had to work on it, being bigger it doesn't come naturally," he said.
Silky ball user Fellows was elevated into the Giants Academy's leadership group this year.
"There's 40-odd players in the Allies, hopefully a few local boys get in the team and go over to Adelaide in mid-June. You never know who'll be watching," he said.
"(At the Academy) I've learned the harder you train off the field, things will start to happen on the field."
Giants Academy coach Cameron Bernasconi, also recently appointed the club's new AFLW mentor, will coach the Allies.
The squad will assemble in Sydney for a training camp on June 11, before a North v South match the following day.
The Allies will begin their national championships campaign against South Australia in Adelaide on June 19, and will play seven games in total.
Allies squad: NSW/ACT - Toby Alker, Angus Anderson, Caiden Cleary, Angus Curry, Will Edwards, Jordan Endemann, Ryan Eyres, Luke Fellows, Jason Gilbee, Ethan Grace, Fletcher Hart, Indhi Kirk, Luke Lawrence, Nick Madden, Toby Murray, Nick Newton, Harry Rowston, Christian Webster; Queensland - William Bella, Shadeau Brain, Joshua Cooper, Marlin Corbett, Jared Eckersley, Jaspa Fletcher, Jed Foggo, Lawsen Ford, Liam Hude, James Lewis, Brinn Little, Jack Manly, Ethan Read, Jake Rogers, Jed Walter; Tasmania - Seth Campbell, Lachlan Cowan, Brandon Leary, Tom McCallum, Colby McKercher, Cameron Owen, Ryler Sanders, Will Splann; Northern Territory - Beau Tedcastle, Riley Stone, Ned Stevens, Anthony Munkara, Lloyd Johnston
