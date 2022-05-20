AS a 15-year-old, there's no bigger baptism of fire than making your senior debut on the road against the best team in the competition.
But after booting a couple of goals in the round one loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, forward Crawford Wadley is starting to become more comfortable at the top level.
Wadley, who doesn't turn 16 until October, is the junior member of a very young and winless Tigers outfit still learning what it takes after failing to take big chances to get off the mark in their past two games against Narrandera and Coolamon.
It's been a quicker than expected start to his senior career for Wadley after he played most of last year in the under 15s, with just two appearances in under-17s.
"It's a big change, from juniors then straight into it," Wadley said.
"It's quicker and a lot higher quality of footy. I just try and treat it as another game.
"I'm still learning, I learn a lot every time I go out there, but I feel a bit more comfortable."
"You need to be a lot fitter because you run both ways, it's a lot harder.
"We've just got to work hard for a win. Nothing's given to you and we have to play a full game instead of playing patches."
Wadley is hopeful he can bring the confidence gained from a match-winning, five-goal display for Wagga High in Wednesday's Carroll Cup upset of The Riverina Anglican College to Saturday's home clash with Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
The Tigers (0-4) are looking to bounce back from a costly loss at Narrandera, where they kicked 0.7 in the first half of the 10.10 (70) to 9.12 (66) loss.
The Demons will be a tough nut to crack as they look to rebound from giving up a 19-point fourth quarter lead in their first loss of the year to the Lions last week.
The Tigers' defence will be boosted by the return of coach Murray Stephenson (hamstring), while Lewis Waters has also been named to play his first game of the season after breaking his jaw in the pre-season trials.
Their returns are timely given the Demons boast dangerous key forwards Sam Stening, who has kicked 14 goals in his past two games, and Andrew Clifford.
Stephenson said it was frustrating they hadn't got the job done the past fortnight, but said the only way to rectify it is on the field.
"We've got to get on the board at some stage. The blokes will probably be feeling pressure, but that's footy. It can make or break side and we want it to make our guys," he said.
"There's been good patches and some pretty poor patches. I want to see the side get rewarded for showing up each week," he said.
"The boys are putting in the work but you don't get anything for turning up to training, we have to win them.
