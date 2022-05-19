WAGGA United will go pink on Saturday in a bid to raise funds for an important cause.
Wagga United will kick off the William Farrer Charity Cup, in what they hope becomes an annual fixture against Cootamundra on the Football Wagga calendar.
United will wear pink jerseys to mark the occasion and then auction them off at a function at the William Farrer Hotel on Saturday night.
As part of the festivities, Leonard Cup player Tiffany Gilchrist will shave her head at the function in a bid to help raise more funds for the Cancer Council and in particular, breast cancer research.
Wagga United have already raised $4000 as part of their fundraising efforts with their sights set on the $10,000 mark.
It is part of an initiative by the club to support a different charity each year.
"We just wanted to do something a bit more personal and raise money for charities that we've been affected by personally," Wagga United president Jarrod Bennett said.
"I lost my grandmother to breast cancer 24 years ago and other guys have had family members affected by it so we wanted to make it personal so everyone gets behind it and raises money for a good cause.
"More people get around things when you're raising money for charities. You can hold your normal fundraisers that you hold, your 300 clubs and stuff like that but they get a bit repetitive after a while so we're looking at different ways to raise money for different charities each year.
"It will give us something to look forward to each year and a new challenge."
The club has held a minor and major raffle already that has helped them reach $4000 in their fundraising efforts.
The jerseys will be auctioned off at the Farrer on Saturday night before Gilchrist undergoes the head shave. Even the opportunity to do the first shave will be auctioned off.
"The total is at $4000 now, so hopefully we can get around the $10,000 mark would be nice," Bennett said.
"I think we should get to $10,000 pretty easy. A few of the boys are keen to get their jumpers and are looking to spend a bit of money on them."
The Pascoe Cup fixture will be played under lights at Rawlings Park One with Wagga United to meet Cootamundra at 5.30pm.
The Leonard Cup will be played beforehand at 3.25pm.
The William Farrer Charity Cup will be decided upon the Pascoe Cup game, where Wagga United are looking to bounce back from three consecutive losses.
"They've been looking good just can't score goals at the moment so we'll see what we can do different this weekend and get a few," Bennett said.
