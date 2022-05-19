The Daily Advertiser

Wagga United to raise funds for breast cancer research with inaugural William Farrer Charity Cup against Cootamundra

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 19 2022 - 8:06am, first published 8:05am
NEW LOOK: Wagga United players Jayden Beattie, Aaron Reilly, Damon Hardinge, Jarrod Bennett and Tiffany Gilchrist show off the pink jerseys on Thursday. Picture: Les Smith

WAGGA United will go pink on Saturday in a bid to raise funds for an important cause.

