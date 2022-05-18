The Daily Advertiser

Leeton product Sharman earns St Kilda recall in upset of Cats

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 18 2022 - 8:09am, first published 7:30am
YOU BEAUTY: Leeton product Cooper Sharman celebrates after kicking a goal in St Kilda's win over Geelong last week. Picture: Getty Images

HE burst onto the scene last year in impressive fashion, but Leeton product Cooper Sharman says being forced to work back into St Kilda's side the hard way will help his cause.

JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

