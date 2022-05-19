WAGGA City Wanderers coach Dave Leonard is looking for a sharp response from his team as they look to bounce back from a loss he does not want to 'derail' their season.
The Wanderers had worked their way to fourth position on the CPL ladder on the back of a consistent start to the season up until Sunday's 6-1 loss to Tuggeranong United in Canberra.
Leonard, who was unavailable last weekend, wants the Wanderers to learn from the loss but not let it define their season.
"It's the same as any football team, regardless of what you're playing, you can't dwell on it," Leonard said.
"You've got to learn from it, absolutely, but you can't dwell on it.
"The guys are really disappointed because they wanted to at least take points or put in a really solid performance and it didn't work out that way. But you can't let it derail your season, the boys have been so solid, so consistent.
"I said to the boys don't let it define your season because it's not the way you boys have been playing. Let's learn from it, but then let it go, forget it, move on."
The Wanderers have another trip to Canberra on Saturday to face sixth-placed Brindabella Blues.
Leonard said it is the perfect opportunity to bounce back.
"We've got Brindabella this week and we've always seemed to have the wood over these guys," he said.
"Even though they've recruited really well, they're sitting with us, or just a bit below us so what a perfect game to bounce back on.
'It's crucial to take points and a win would be bloody awesome and that's what we're going there to do. But points are imperative."
The Wanderers will welcome back left back Logan Flanagan and hope also that Jacob Ochieng can overcome a hamstring strain.
Leonard said both players are crucial to the Wanderers and they approach the second last week of a horror away stretch to start the season.
"It would be good to take points off Brindabella this weekend, put in a solid performance, because I think we can match it with White Eagles (the week after)," Leonard said.
"Then have some home runs and really take advantage of that."
