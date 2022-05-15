The Daily Advertiser

Tuggeranong United prove way too good with 6-1 win over Wagga City Wanderers

By Matt Malone
May 15 2022 - 10:10am
Wagga City Wanderers went down to Tuggeranong United 6-1 on Sunday. Picture: Les Smith

Wagga City Wanderers suffered their most disappointing loss of the CPL season when going down 6-1 to Tuggeranong United on Sunday.

