Wagga City Wanderers suffered their most disappointing loss of the CPL season when going down 6-1 to Tuggeranong United on Sunday.
The second-placed Tuggeranong team proved a class above the Wanderers at Greenway Field on the back of a strong start.
The Wanderers were blown away early as Tuggeranong raced out to a 4-0 half-time lead. The visitors were much more competitive after the break but the damage had been done.
Wanderers captain Kyle Yeates scored his team's only goal from a free kick.
Wanderers assistant coach Liam Dedini said it was simply not his team's day.
"There were patches that were good but a couple of things bounced their way the first half but they were definitely the better team," Dedini said.
"The second half was a bit better but it needed to be better."
Dedini said it was the first time this season that the Wanderers had been 'played off the park' but said the club were desperately looking forward to a stretch of home games after two more weeks away coming up.
"This is the only game that we've got blown out on and definitely played a little bit off the park," he said.
"We've definitely got to be better.
"The big thing for us is now we've got two more away, that's the hard thing that has hurt us, the boys need to stay in the mix because we've had one home game out of a full round.
"We've got to scrap that game, the next two weeks are important, it's definitely taken its toll on the boys being away but two more games then we've got something like eight in a row at home."
Luke Stevens was among the goal scorers for Tuggeranong.
