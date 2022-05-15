The Daily Advertiser

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong storm home to score unlikely 10-point win over Collingullie-Glenfield Park

By Matt Malone
Updated May 15 2022 - 8:44am, first published 8:30am
DESPERATION: Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Jack Sase spoils Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Matt Klemke in the Riverina League game at Ganmain Sportsground on Sunday. Picture: Les Smith

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong kicked five straight goals during time on in the final quarter to record a memorable 11-point win over Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Sunday.

