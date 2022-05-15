Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong kicked five straight goals during time on in the final quarter to record a memorable 11-point win over Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Sunday.
The Demons looked home when Steve Jolliffe sent them 19 points clear at the 20 minute mark in the final term but the Lions produced a comeback for the ages in front of a huge crowd at Ganmain Sportsground, winning 15.12 (102) to 15.2 (92).
Collingullie-GP entered the final term with a five-point lead and kicked four of the first five goals to establish what appeared a match-winning 19-point lead.
But just as the Demons went into game-saving mode and threw numbers behind the ball, the Lions lifted and found another gear.
A couple of special goals to Kai Watts and an Aaron Proctor long bomb from a free kick narrowed the margin to a point deep into time on, but unbeknown to players and spectators, there was still five minutes remaining.
George Alexander then stepped up to steer the Lions home, booting two good goals to continue GGGM's unbeaten start to the season to take out the top of the table clash in unbelievable circumstances.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn declared it his best win in his time at the club.
"Probably from my perspective, our best win," Martyn said.
"Just to face adversity like that, show resilience and battle through that and end up on top, what was it, three goals down at the 20 minute mark and to just throw caution to the wind and not give in. It's easy to think let's just try and get something out of this and not extend the margin but the boys stuck fat, attacked and we capitalised on some opportunities."
Martyn conceded even the most loyal Lions supporters would have almost conceded the win was beyond them late in the game.
"You'd be silly not to," he said.
"At the 20 minute mark, I think anyone would have doubts I guess so it's a special win.
"It's something we can build upon for the rest of the year and draw back on throughout when times are tough."
Martyn revealed the Lions made a conscious decision to throw everything at the win.
"I think we just had the mindset of we may as well lose by 50 and go for it," he said.
"I think we became more attacking and I guess we got some better looks at the goal face too. Some of those chaos balls worked to our advantage too, especially when you've got someone like Kai (Watts) who thrives on that chaos in a contested situation and gee he stood up in the last 10 minutes, he was sensational."
It was a game that had it all and it was Watts and Alexander who enjoyed some big moments late. Alexander finished with six goals and Watts three.
Jack Sase was brilliant across half-back throughout, Matt Hamblin had a mountain of the ball, while Dan Foley was strong in the ruck until he succumbed to a hamstring injury at three-quarter-time.
Sam Stening also finished with a six-goal haul for Collingullie-GP, while their defence was brilliant, led by James Pope and Harry Radley.
It was not the ending the Demons were looking for, especially in Jimmy Kennedy's 200th game. They also lost Matt Klemke to a suspected shoulder injury in the second term.
Full-time
GGGM Lions 3.4 7.5 9.8 15.12 (102)
Collingullie GP Demons 1.0 8.0 11.1 15.2 (92)
GOALS: GGGM Lions: G.Alexander 6, K.Watts 3, A.Proctor 2, J.Lander 1, B.Walsh 1, C.Krebser 1, S.Martyn 1; Collingullie GP Demons: S.Stening 6, A.Clifford 2, E.Perryman 2, B.Harper 2, J.Hughes 1, S.Jolliffe 1, B.McMillan 1
BEST: GGGM Lions: M.Hamblin, G.Alexander, M.Rothnie, B.Walsh, K.Watts, J.Walsh; Collingullie GP Demons: J.Pope, H.Radley, J.Kennedy, J.Hughes, A.Clifford, M.Inglis
