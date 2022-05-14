CHARLES Sturt University breathed life into their season with a 53-point upset of Temora on Saturday.
The Bushpigs ended a three-game winning streak and denied Temora top spot on the ladder with an impressive four-quarter performance, running out 13.7 (85) to 4.8 (32) winners at Peter Hastie Oval.
Andrew Dickins made a big impact in his return from illness with a dominant best-on-ground performance in the ruck. In fact, he was one of a number of Bushpigs leaders that lifted to inspire a morale-boosting victory.
Jeff Ladd booted five goals, Harry Wakefield jagged four, while Sam Barrow, Lachie Moore and Max Findlay all helped CSU get back on track with their second win of the year.
After keeping an in-form Temora goalless in the second half, CSU coach Travis Cohalan praised his team's efforts.
"I would say in my season and a half here, it was the most complete four-quarter performance that we've produced in the season and a half," Cohalan said
"I'm really proud of the boys, producing it. We've been really challenged in the first month."
Cohalan revealed a team meeting instead of training on Thursday night helped galvanise the group for the Temora game.
"We had made the decision early in the week that we weren't going to train Thursday regardless of weather. We were going to have a team meeting, go over a few things and set ourselves some objectives for Temora and also moving forward," he said.
"I thought the meeting on Thursday night was really productive and all the boys really brought in and brought ideas forward as to how they could improve. And I thought that everything we spoke about on Thursday night, we lived up to it to a T to be completely honest. I was very happy."
Cohalan said the main messages were about taking risks with the ball and work rate.
"I'm a big believer in a footy saying that you're never going as good as you think you're going and you're never going as bad as you think you're going," he said.
"I put a few things up on the powerpoint, we've actually managed to win a fair few quarters when you break it down quarter by quarter for the year. We had won our fair share of quarters and I just reaffirmed to the boys that I thought we were actually playing worse last year and we were three (wins) and one (losses) and we're playing better this year and we're one and three.
"I thought it could easily change with a bit more commitment for four quarters and a bit more, to be completely honest, luck. I was always confident we were playing good footy, we just weren't being rewarded with the win.
"The main message from Thursday night was pretty much fail hard. If you're going to look in, try to attack, if you turn it over, you turn it over, but we're going to try and kick a winning score.
"It was really good, the group really came together with some key objectives and key performance indicators that we wanted to hit today and I think most of the quarters we hit them and the proof is in the pudding really."
Temora led narrowly at quarter time but managed just one goal from that point.
Full-time
CSU Bushpigs 3.1 6.4 9.5 13.7 (85)
Temora Kangaroos 3.2 4.5 4.8 4.8 (32)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: J.Ladd 5, H.Wakefield 4, B.Browning 2, J.Bell 2; Temora Kangaroos: P.Walker 2, B.Moye 1, J.Morton 1
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: A.Dickins, S.Barrow, J.Ladd, J.Bell, L.Moore, M.Findlay; Temora Kangaroos: L.Sinclair, R.Hubbard, I.Reardon, J.Morton, N.Stimson, J.Connolly
