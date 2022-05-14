The Daily Advertiser

Marrar prove too good for ladder-leading Barellan with 55-point victory


By Matt Malone
Updated May 14 2022 - 12:13pm, first published 9:35am
ON SONG: Marrar assistant coach Cal Gardner addresses the troops during one of the breaks against Barellan on Saturday.

BARELLAN'S dream start to the Farrer League season came to a screeching halt six rounds in as the Two Blues were brought crashing back to earth by Marrar on Saturday.



Matt Malone

Sports editor

