BARELLAN'S dream start to the Farrer League season came to a screeching halt six rounds in as the Two Blues were brought crashing back to earth by Marrar on Saturday.
The Bombers were on from the opening bounce and handed Barellan their first loss of the season, running out impressive winners 13.13 (91) to 5.6 (36) at Barellan Sportsground.
It was obvious early that the Two Blues had met their match as Marrar booted the first four goals of the game and had eight scoring shots before Barellan hit the scoreboard.
The home team were much more competitive through the second and third terms and kicked three consecutive behinds just after quarter-time that could have put Marrar under the pump had the chances been taken.
But with ruckman Nick Molkentin dominant, the handball-happy Bombers had too much run for Barellan and were never seriously troubled on their way to a 55-point win.
Marrar coach Shane Lenon, who handed the reins to assistant Cal Gardner for most of the day, loved the intensity his team brought to the contest early.
"Obviously early in the season out starts were a concern so the last three weeks, we've addressed out starts and obviously fixed that up," Lenon said.
"The boys were up for it. I thought early, we kicked five goals to two in the first quarter and we certainly were up for the fight early, it was good."
Lenon thought it was probably the most consistent over four quarters the Bombers had been for the year.
"Today, we weren't as effective after half-time, probably going forward, but our intensity, our pressure and the way we set up defensively was there for the whole game," he said.
"I think so far that's probably our most even performance over the course of the four quarters and most even performance across the team too."
Leading up to the game, Lenon was not buying into any hype associated with a clash against the unbeaten Two Blues. The win now puts Marrar on top of the ladder, narrowly, but Lenon is still unperturbed.
"(The wins) sort of all are (important) with the evenness of the comp, but obviously you're playing the team that's on top," Lenon said.
"I think the best thing out of today was we found out a bit more about ourselves, we asked a few questions of the opposition, they were obviously going alright, they were on top of the ladder, they had their colours lowered today but like (Alex Lawder) said, you've got to regroup, you learn from that and it's onwards and upwards for them.
"Sometimes you can learn more from a loss than what you do from winning. But I'm pretty happy with how we're tracking."
Molkentin was dominant around the ground, with his intercept marking a highlight. Zach Walgers and Jack Reynolds were close behind him, constantly sparking the Bombers, while Will Keogh and Billy Toy also made important contributions.
Mitch Irvin, Ben Cleaver and Jack Hillman battled hard on a tough day for Barellan.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 5.5 7.8 9.10 13.13 (91)
Barellan Two Blues 2.0 3.4 4.5 5.6 (36)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: C.Gardner 3, W.Keogh 2, Z.Walgers 2, B.Toy 1, A.Kent 1, J.Reynolds 1, J.Moye 1, N.Cooper 1, S.Emery 1; Barellan Two Blues: J.Hillman 2, D.Schmetzer 1, M.Fiore 1, S.Ellis 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: R.Gordon, F.Jenkins, N.Molkentin, B.Toy, W.Keogh, J.Reynolds; Barellan Two Blues: M.Irvin, H.McKenzie, B.Cleaver, J.Hillman, A.Lawder, S.Ellis
