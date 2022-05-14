MANGOPLAH-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes coach Jeremy Rowe hopes Saturday's big win over Leeton-Whitton is the spark which helps them rediscover the energy and adventure in their game.
Facing a heavy injury and unavailability list, the Goannas unleashed the shackles in a 21.12 (138) to 8.1 (49) win over the winless Crows at Leeton.
They were facing a team struggling this season, but Rowe hopes it could ignite the passion in their game after they improved their record to 3-2.
"We're super happy with what we achieved today. We understand Leeton's in a development phase, the wheel turns for every club and they blooded a lot of young kids.
"But for us to play so well and finally put in a performance that's reflective of us for four quarters was pleasing.
"Our energy was up, our pressure at the source was superb and we were much more adventurous with the footy.
"We had two debutants (Riley Cole and Harrison Whitley) and some other guys who have been in and out of the side gave us some selection headaches."
Jonathan Male booted six goals and Ryan Price four for the Goannas, who have another chance to find more form when they host Narrandera next week.
"We really simplified things today to worry about energy and effort and that's what we got," Rowe said.
"I said last week (narrow loss to Coolamon) I felt like the team was playing like a weight was on them.
"We said to play with energy and adventure this week and I think it's a real turning point for our season. It doesn't take much to go from treading water, to get into form."
MCUE 5.2 9.6 17.9 21.12 (138) def LEETON-WHITTON 2.1 3.1 4.1 8.1 (49)
Goals: MCUE - Jonathan Male 6, Ryan Price 4, Isaac Damme 3, Padric Griffin 2, Harry Collins 2, Ethan Schiller, Justin Dore, Douglas Arthur, Mitchell Bloomfield; Leeton-Whitton - Tom Meline 2, Dan Hillam, Will Wakeman, Darcey Cullen, Tom Handsaker, Bryce O'Garey, Dillan McGillivray
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
