The Daily Advertiser

A Josh Thompson goal after the siren gives North Wagga a draw against The Rock-Yerong Creek

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 14 2022 - 12:16pm, first published 11:00am
CRUNCH: North Wagga's Bailey Clark wraps The Rock-Yerong Creek's Aiden Ridley up with a strong tackle at Victoria Park on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley

A GOAL after the siren to North Wagga forward Josh Thompson helped the Saints clinch a draw with The Rock-Yerong Creek on Saturday.

