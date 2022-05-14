NARRANDERA won two games all season last year.
But it's taken them just five games to achieve the same mark after handing Wagga Tigers' finals hopes a severe blow with a 10.10 (70) to 9.12 (66) win at Narrandera Sportsground on Saturday.
Looking for their first win, the Tigers dropped to 0-4 after they were made to pay for poor goalkicking in the first half.
They managed just 0.7 before the major break as the Eagles built a 20-point lead. The Tigers hit back to close to within 11 at the final change, but Narrandera held on for their second win of the year.
Eagles coach Shaun Brooker said it was huge for their belief to cling on in a nail biter, given it's not a situation they've had much experience at in recent years.
"It's great for our younger guys to hold onto those ones. It's gives them a lot of confidence," he said.
"We spoke to some of the new guys we've brought in (after the game) to understand what that means for us.
"Some of the guys who've been here a few years have never beaten Wagga Tigers, our pressure and intent around the footy was really good today.
"In the third quarter the Tigers came at us pretty hard and it could have gone either way, but it's those games in years gone by we'd probably have dropped.
"Credit to Wagga Tigers, they've got a young list as well and they fought back. It could have gone either way."
Fergus Inglis kicked four goals for Narrandera against his old club, while Brady Morton and Cooper Pavitt nailed three for Tigers.
The Eagles are now 2-3 before next week's trip to Mangoplah, while the Tigers face a tough task to break their duck against in-form Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
NARRANDERA 2.3 4.3 6.7 10.10 (70) def WAGGA TIGERS 0.4 0.7 4.8 9.12 (66)
Goals: Narrandera - Fergus Inglis 4, Luke Mckay 2, Isaac Bunge 2, Theodore Metcalfe, Harvey Odgers; Wagga Tigers - Cooper Pavitt 3, Brady Morton 3, Shaun Flanigan, Jock Cornell, Josh Myers
Best: Narrandera - Fergus Inglis, Tomas van Buuren, Luke Mckay, Ben Jamieson, Joseph Grinter, Jaiden Burke; Wagga Tigers - Ashley Bennett, Shaun Flanigan, Henry Cook, Cooper Pavitt , Jock Cornell, Brady Morton
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
