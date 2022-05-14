The Daily Advertiser

Narrandera holds on to keep Tigers winless

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 14 2022 - 9:46am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NAIL BITER: Narrandera held off Wagga Tigers on Saturday.

NARRANDERA won two games all season last year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.