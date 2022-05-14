Narrandera 10.10.70 d Wagga Tigers 9.12.66
Turvey Park 15.11.101 d Griffith 10.7.67
Advertisement
MCUE 21.12 138 d Leeton-Whitton 8.1.49
Marrar 13.13.91 d Barellan 5.6.36
CSU 13.7.85 d Temora 4.8.32
TRYC 10.14.74 drew with North Wagga 11.8 74
EWK 16.13.109 d Coleambally 4.8.32
Holbrooke 19.13.127 d Billabong 3.5.23
Howlong 14.10.94 d Culcairn 5.11.41
Jindera 12.12.84 d CDHBU 6.5.41
Murray Magpies 7.8.50 d Lockhart 5.10.40
Osborne 18.22.130 d Brock/Burrum 5.9.39
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 12.10.82 d Henty 9.8.62
Ag College 15 d Waratahs 7
Wagga City 26 d Albury 17
Tumut d Leeton on forfeit
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.