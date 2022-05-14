The Daily Advertiser

Today's scores from around the football grounds

Updated May 14 2022 - 7:53am, first published 7:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VICTORY: CSU's Max Findlay tries to fend off a defender during their win over Temora. Picture: Les Smith

RIVERINA LEAGUE 

Narrandera 10.10.70 d Wagga Tigers 9.12.66

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.