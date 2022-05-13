Junee trainer Trevor White started his Regional Championships campaign with a three-pronged attack and all progressed to next week's group one final.
After finishing third in the first round of heats last week, Western Style ensured he joined his stablemates with victory at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Given time to balance up at the start but reinsman Peter McRae, Western Style was then able to dictate terms in front.
McRae was impressed with his efforts.
"He went really good," McRae said."
"His run here last week was super, we were really happy with the run but we just had a bit of bad luck and ended up in a bad spot.
"We just mistimed the gate a little bit and got back three fence, which wasn't suitable, but today we took that luck out of it, drove him a bit more positive and he went super."
Western Style went on to beat Barrett by 2.7 metres in the faster of the two heats.
After a second in her heat last week, Gracie Taltoa repeated the dose as she finished behind The Stain in the last of the heats.
She got a nice run behind Corey Parker's promising four-year-old and while she finished 7.1 metres away McRae was pleased with her efforts.
"Her run was full of merit," McRae said.
"She really wanted to rip out of the gate but as soon as she got a helmet to follow she came back to me.
"They got home in 54 over the long so her run is as good as she can go and I believe she's peaking at the right time too."
The third of White's runners for next week's final, Defiant, didn't contest the second round of heats.
However at this stage he's McRae pick of the drives.
"I might sleep on it but I'll probably just wait for the draw," he said.
"I'm probably leading towards Defiant, I have a bit of a soft spot for him, but we will see what happens."
White's nephew Cameron Hart will return home chasing more group one success at Riverina Paceway.
Hart, who is currently serving a suspension, has been home helping out the Junee trainer and will take one of the drives in the $100,000 final on Friday.
McRae believes it's been a massive effort from 68-year-old White to get all three horses through.
"You have to time everything right and the lead up has been pretty important," McRae said.
"I know Trev has been stressing over it a fair bit just to get it right so they don't gain too many points too soon.
"It's been six months in the making and it is a real thrill to have three in it.
"It's all coming together at the right time so hopefully everything comes good in the next week."
Euroley trainer David Kennedy is expected to have four runners with Im So Needy set to join heat winners Rocknroll Runa, Babyitscold and Braedos Lad in the group one despite finishing fourth behind Western Style.
With Gracie Taltoa finishing second in both heats, Im So Needy should take her place as the fastest-finishing third last week.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
